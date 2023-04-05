Right before I made the giant leap into becoming a teacher — and gaining the education it requires — I was helping high school students prepare for their transition to life after graduation.
I keep up with some of those kids (now adults) on social media.
When I see them moving into their adult lives by becoming successful workers, taking vocational training or pursuing postsecondary education in their area of interest, I get all the warm, fuzzy feelings.
I’m at the midpoint of my graduate degree at the University of the Cumberlands, and it is time to take the one class focused completely on transition planning.
Is it ok to admit that this is the first class I have taken that didn’t feel like a foreign language for the first few weeks?
So far the course is confirming some things I already knew.
Any student with a documented barrier to education (physical, cognitive, behavioral, etc.) is entitled to protections and services under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).
Among other things, IDEA requires schools to begin transition planning for students with an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) by age 16.
Kentucky has decided that planning should begin earlier, so Kentucky schools begin the process by age 14 or the 8th-grade year.
The student and their parent (or guardian) are the most important members of the transition planning team.
Other team members include special and general education teachers and community partners who can assist in the transition process. But the wants and needs of the student always outweigh anyone else’s opinion.
When helping students explore possible careers before I began teaching, I always told myself that I would never be the killer of anyone’s dream.
A high school student who has never played on a basketball team says they want to play in the NBA after high school? Okay. Let’s research that.
After exploring what it actually takes to be drafted into the NBA, this particular student quickly figured out that they really wanted to work or spend time around basketball because it brought them enjoyment.
One possibility we found included volunteer roles with local college teams that might be open to students at those schools.
We also looked at careers in broadcasting or athletic training and what type of education and training was needed for those.
Through the career exploration process, this student figured out that they wanted to be around basketball as part of their community involvement, but probably not as a career.
The key is that the student figured it out.
I only helped them find the information they needed to make an informed decision about what their future would look like.
