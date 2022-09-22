After the kidnapping and killing of jogger and Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher earlier this month put the running community on high alert, the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office is wanting to advise people to be on alert and stay safe.
During the extension office’s weekly Couch to 5K training sessions on Tuesdays, led by Megan Woosley, the series’ coordinator and extension office volunteer, each session begins with a small discussion led by guest speakers to go over topics relating to the sport — such as blister prevention, nutrition and avoiding injury.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, there was an emphasis on giving tips on how people can best protect themselves as Woosley felt the discussion was needed due to Fletcher’s death and recent local attacks that occurred on the Greenbelt and at Panther Creek Park in Owensboro.
“I think it’s just a great opportunity for the extension service to try to be able to provide this education out there to help protect people,” she said.
The guest speaker for the evening was Todd Wilkerson, Livermore resident and current McLean County sheriff candidate, who’s had over 20 years working on the police force.
“...Being a policeman and working crimes, you want to make sure … people (can) go out there (and) protect themselves.” Wilkerson said. “That’s the whole goal.”
Some of Wilkerson’s key points that he addressed to the group included running in either pairs to have “safety in numbers,” running in the daylight and in public places, running in well-lit areas if at night and varying running routes.
Other tips include letting someone know the expected start and end times, being aware of surroundings, staying away from abandoned or broken-down vehicles and wearing one earbud in order to hear someone potentially approaching.
Wilkerson said that, if needed, one may have to get physical.
“...If you’re ever in that type of situation … and you’re being attacked, you have to fight,” he said. “The attacker is already thinking dirty, so you have to fight dirty.”
Woosley and Wilkerson said people need to be mindful regarding what they share on social media and should limit sharing publicly when they are going out for a run.
But Wilkerson does suggest using run sharing applications with loved ones in order for them to keep track of where one might be.
Additionally, Wilkerson said people need to trust themselves if something seems amiss.
“If something’s not feeling right with whatever you’re seeing, always listen to your instincts,” he said. “They are not going to steer you in the wrong direction.”
While these types of occurrences may seem to take place more often, Wilkerson feels people should not be afraid.
“I certainly don’t think anyone needs to be fearful about what’s going on. I just think they need to be mindful and always be on alert,” Wilkerson said. “...We don’t need to panic or be in fear. You just have to be mindful and take care of yourself.”
