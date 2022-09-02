FRIDAY AFTER 5 DOM

The Motels will be performing on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront for Friday After 5’s final night of the season today, Sept. 2. Other groups and acts that will perform on the stage include Bow Wow Wow, When in Rome II and Adam Gaynor, formerly of the rock band Matchbox Twenty, who will debut their solo project BAXLEY.

 Photo submitted.

Friday After 5 will close out its 16-week season in style with a number of 80s groups, special guests, a variety of music genres and more kicking off at 5 p.m. today, Sept. 2 on the riverfront along the Ohio River.

The Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront will host a number of groups throughout the night including the California-based new wave band The Motels, English new wave and worldbeat outfit Bow Wow Wow, English synth-pop three-piece When in Rome II and the debut of the acoustic pop project BAXLEY — launched by Adam Gaynor, the former original rhythm guitarist and background vocalist in Matchbox Twenty.

