Tonight’s Friday After 5 will feature everything from the blues to Bigfoot.
The Michael Gough Group will bring the blues and the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau will bring Bigfoot.
It’s part of GeoWoodstock XIX, the world’s largest geocaching festival, which brought nearly 2,500 people from all 50 states and nine other countries to town this week.
Gough is celebrating 50 years in music this year.
His band has been performing at Owensboro festivals since 1994.
“We started as a band in 1989,” Gough said. “I had played in other bands since 1973. The band members now are a lot younger, they could be my sons.”
“The blues is a form of music that sounds simple, but it has such a lot of feeling. Since 1989, we’ve played more rhythm and blues.”
The blues came out of the Mississippi Delta, the music of poor Blacks in the late 19th century.
But today it’s popular around the world with rich and poor fans.
“It’s the feeling you get,” Gough said. “It makes you feel good. There is a sadness to the lyrics, but it’s not just about that. The music makes you move.
“I plan on playing until I can’t. I’ve been lucky and blessed. I’ve played with a lot of different musicians. We love it. It’s always a treat, always different. We never play a song the same way twice.”
Gough said, “Since COVID, I haven’t done many shows. I think last year I did 10. But I’m starting to make more bookings now.”
Bigfoot callingFrancine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, said, “We’ll have a couple thousand geocachers. We’re welcoming them to Friday After 5 with a Bigfoot calling contest.”
What does a Bigfoot sound like?
That’s what contestants have to decide.
Marseille said Noelle Thompson, a volunteer firefighter who is the reigning Miss Kentucky Volunteer, will yodel a song to help attract Bigfoot.
Charlie Raymond, the founder of Kentucky Bigfoot Research Organization, will be on hand to help.
“You never know if Bigfoot will show up,” Marseille said.
But there’s a strong rumor that he (or she) might.
Marseille said, “We had between 7,000 and 10,000 people last week with the Jeepers in town. It was packed. The food trucks sold out. It was a magical night with the drone show.”
The city’s first Jeeps & Jamz event brought people from several states to town and many of them took in Friday After 5.
The Michael Gough Group will be on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Stackin 8’s will be on the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage from 7 to 9 p.m.
Josh Martin & Anthony Adams will be playing at Lure Seafood & Grille from 6 to 10 p.m.
And The Thing with Feathers and Blackpool Mecca will be on the Ruoff Party Stage from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
