Corn harvest will begin soon for many farms. It is interesting to think about the factors that increase or decrease the pace of in-field moisture drydown.

Because drying is first and foremost related to temperature, corn that matures in late August will dry more rapidly than corn that finishes in mid-September. In fact, research at Purdue revealed corn that matured in late August lost moisture at an average of 0.8% averaged over the entire drydown period compared to mid-to-late September corn that dried an average of 0.4% over the entire drydown period. Of course, day-to-day drying can range from more than a point a day on warm, sunny, windy days to no drying at all on cool, rainy, cloudy days.

