Next week is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, but I think more than just a week is needed to raise awareness of the seriousness of eating disorders.
These conditions, such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder, affect 28.8 million Americans today.
During the past 15 years working with patients with eating disorders, I have seen an increase in prevalence and awareness. However, many myths and misconceptions surrounding eating disorders still exist.
This misinformation makes identification, early intervention and treatment of eating disorders challenging.
What first comes to your mind when you think about eating disorders? A celebrity, a model, a thin teenage girl, vanity, a lifestyle choice?
These stereotypes can be misleading and even dangerous. But knowledge is power, and I can’t think of a better time to dispel some of these myths and share the facts.
MYTH: The only people with eating disorders are white teenage females of high socioeconomic status.
FACT: Eating disorders do not discriminate. Girls, boys, women and men of all ages, races and ethnicities, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation and gender identification can be affected by eating disorders. The majority of people diagnosed are younger, between the ages of 12 and 26, but not all. Approximately 20-30% of those with eating disorders are male.
MYTH: Eating disorders are a choice.
FACT: They are not a choice. I repeat, people who develop an eating disorder often do not have a choice in the matter. Instead, these conditions are medically and psychologically complex and caused by a combination of biological, psychological and environmental factors.
MYTH: Eating disorder behaviors are all about the food.
FACT: While disordered eating behaviors may focus on food, calories or weight, they are deeply rooted psychological and behavioral issues. It is less about food and more about a perceived solution to another problem. Yet, people often tell their friend or loved one to “just eat,” “eat less/more,” or “eat healthier,” thinking this will cure them. In reality, treatment often consists of a combination of psychiatric, medical, and nutrition therapy and may include family therapy.
MYTH: Eating disorders are not that serious.
FACT: Eating disorders are very serious. Most of us might think that depression, schizophrenia or bipolar disorder would be the deadliest of all psychiatric disorders. However, eating disorders are, in fact, the most deadly of all psychiatric disorders.
Every 52 minutes, someone dies from an eating disorder.
This year for NEDAwareness Week, I encourage you to learn just a little more about eating disorders. Familiarizing yourself with the signs and symptoms of eating disorders is an excellent start to increasing awareness.
Some things to watch for include: behavioral/emotional symptoms like preoccupation with food, calories or dieting, skipping meals or avoiding specific food groups, an excessive focus on healthy eating, withdrawal from social activities, discomfort when eating around others, constant worry about weight, mood swings, eating in secret, hoarding food and leaving immediately after meals to go to the bathroom. Physical symptoms can include extreme weight loss or weight changes, dry skin, brittle nails, calluses on knuckles, sleep problems, stomach cramps or pain, dental problems, cold intolerance, muscle weakness and difficulty concentrating.
If you recognize these symptoms or have concerns, please reach out for help. Contact your primary care provider and clinicians specializing in eating disorders, such as a mental health therapist and a dietitian.
Treatment is a team approach.
The National Eating Disorders Association, NEDA, has a website at NationalEatingDisorders.org with all kinds of information and a helpline at (800) 931-2237.
We are lucky to have an organization locally to help provide resources and connections to these specialized health professionals. Contact the Aubrey’s Song Foundation for Eating Disorders by calling 270-852-6514 or AubreysSong.org.
Beth Cecil, RDN, LD, is a registered dietitian and the Manager of Community Wellness for Owensboro Health. She has been practicing at a dietitian for 24 years and has spent the past 13 years working in wellness, health promotion and community education with Owensboro Health. Beth is passionate about wellness and nutrition and works hard to promote Owensboro Health’s mission to improve the health of our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.