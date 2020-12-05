Since the coronavirus has become a part of the world, a reduction of social gathering to the point of isolation has become a way of life for some people.
This holds especially true to the nursing home residents in Daviess County, who aren’t able to leave their rooms.
But Marla Carter and her team of volunteers have been turning the doldrums of nursing home life around with much needed visits and donations through Faithful Friends Nursing Home Ministry.
Carter, who serves as a volunteer co-leader of the ministry, said she and her husband, Todd, started it with the help of her church, Pleasant Valley Community Church, a year and a half ago. They decided to adopt the senior living facility, Owensboro Center, because her mother-in-law was a resident.
“When she went into the nursing home, our eyes were really opened to the need there, and we would go visit her, and then other residents would want to talk to us,” she said.
She and her husband were soon making friends with the other residents because of how lonely they had gotten in the facility, and were in need of conversation with other people.
Carter then made it a regular routine to gather the residents and talk with them or visit with them in the dining hall.
“That’s when we went to our church and said, ‘We need more help. There’s a lot we could be doing in there. We can’t do it by ourselves,’ ” Carter said.
This is when her church began the ministry and furnished it with a small budget to meet the residents’ spiritual and emotional needs.
Before the pandemic happened, volunteers from the ministry checked on the facility’s residents throughout the week to visit, and they taught Sunday school lessons and prayed with them every Sunday.
But the ministry hasn’t limited itself to meeting only those two needs. They’ve also cared for the residents’ basic living needs as well.
During October 2019, Carter said the ministry created Socktober and donated a pair of socks to each of the facility’s residents. And for the past two summers, the ministry created sunshine bags for the residents to enjoy. These bright yellow bags were filled with essential items such as toiletries, games, pens, markers, packaged foods and hand-written cards.
“The summer before, when we gave out the yellow bags, it would be weeks and weeks later, and we would be in the facility visiting, and you would see residents wheeling around in their wheelchair, still gripping their bright yellow bag, because they were so proud of it,” she said. “Like it was so special that somebody thought of them and brought them that.”
At the beginning of 2020, Carter said the ministry tried to match each of Pleasant Valley’s members with the facility’s residents. This was so that each resident’s birthday was covered with a present and a special treat. But the coronavirus shut those efforts down.
The outbreak has also shut down the ministry’s frequent visits to the facility, and with the number of cases rising every day in the state, it has kept the nursing home population confined to their rooms and away from their loved ones during the holiday season.
Carter wrote in an email that many of these residents don’t have access to cell phones nor do they have landline phones in their room. This will leave many without hearing their loved ones voices as well.
“They really are more cut off from the world than they’ve ever been,” she wrote.
But it hasn’t stopped the ministry from trying to give Owensboro Center residents a merry Christmas.
“Last Christmas, we did jingle bags, and we’re doing those again currently, so every resident will get a red or green bag — sort of like the sunshine bags — filled with things that they need and some fun stuff, too,” she said.
In addition to donating to the residents, Carter said the ministry found a need within the staff, because they were overwhelmed and needed to feel appreciated, too. So the ministry started donating meals and treats to the staff to fill this need.
With the ministry fulfilling one local senior living facility’s needs, there are others in the county that may be looking for that same boost in positive attention and donations.
To meet those needs, Carter said ministry volunteer Cathy Englehardt has been reaching out to other local churches to encourage them to adopt a senior living facility of their own, and the ministry has produced a flier that gives more information on starting a ministry and adopting a facility.
To learn more about starting a ministry for the purpose of adopting a senior living facility, call Todd and Marla Carter at 270-315-0002 or Cathy Englehardt at 270-316-6879.
