When the children gathered Wednesday for the Connect Camp cheer-off at Kentucky Wesleyan College, it was a friendly competition that celebrated their “tribes” and their Christian faith.
The activity was among many held during the week that carried a greater purpose, according to Lanier Godwin, the director of the camp.
“We hope to achieve local families and communities that are not members of churches to be plugged into local churches in the community,” Godwin said. “We think it’s important just because we want them to be involved in the local church, seeking relationships with God and having a Christian community in a local church.”
The camp, which ran from Monday through Friday, was designed to be “a vessel in the community,” according to Brad Winter, who oversees community engagement and activities for First Baptist Church.
Winter added that the camp provides an opportunity to connect with those in the community, meeting families and connecting them with Jesus, Winter said.
“The camp is a remarkable day-camp experience, where they get to not only have fun all day long, but they get to hear about Jesus,” Winter said. “[...] It’s an opportunity for them to come out, get out of the house, gives them an opportunity to socialize, have fun, do some things and also hear about Jesus.”
The camp debuted in Owensboro in 2021, starting with a few church partners, and with this year having eight church partners, Winter said.
The kids at the camp range from kindergarten through fifth grade, with their character being encouraged along with leading a life with Christ. From there, they are divided into smaller groups, known as tribes, with this year having the Taka tribe, Sulu tribe, and Kava tribe. The first year they had 215 kids, last year they had 287 and this year they have 300, Winter said.
“I think it’s been great,” Winter said. “[...]I think we’ve done really well; it rained the first day, but it didn’t hinder anything, we still had tons of fun.”
The camp also has several community partnerships, with Reid’s Orchard, Hodge’s Curbside Creamery, along with several volunteers and staff, Winter said.
“I think, overall, we’re accomplishing what we’re trying to do here,” Winter said. “I think if you ask any of the kids, they’re having a blast. I haven’t heard anybody complain yet.”
Connect Camp is a ministry headquartered out of Watkinsville, Georgia, that partners with churches around the country for the camp.
The Connect teams have been traveling through other communities, having over 60 gospel conversations with campers over the past two weeks, Godwin said.
“[The camp] is about kids having a lot of fun, but at the same time, we want to show them God’s love throughout the week, and share the gospel with them, and do that in a fun way for them to have a good time,” Kegan DeWitt, the kids pastor at Owensboro Christian Church, said.
DeWitt said that he also serves on the leadership team in Owensboro to facilitate what the camp does whenever it comes to town.
“With kids in their elementary years, it’s a great time for them to be able to get out and meet new kids and have fun and learn to build relationships,” DeWitt said. “But then also, they’re just learning skills for the rest of their lives at this age, so being able to teach them those things as far as building relationships with others, but also loving God is great for them at this time. [...] I think it’s just great for them to get out of the house, put the video games down, and just get out and get active.”
Students at the camp would be able to connect with other kids and reconnect with friends from school, DeWitt said.
“It’s a very intentional Christ-focused camp, they know what they’re about, and they don’t hide it,” said Logan Lake, kids pastor at Eaton Memorial Baptist Church. “[...] Hopefully, the goal is to make lasting impacts in families’ lives, in kids’ lives. I’ve been in kids ministry for a long time, serving in preschools and related things, and it’s odd that a lot of the time, families get connected to local churches, and get connected to really good communities, through their kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.