Wes Dunn spends many nights on a baseball field at Southern Little League.
And when he’s not coaching players from 7 to 10 years old, he’s the minister of discipleship at First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd., in downtown Owensboro.
“I’m a father of five, so I get a lot of opportunities to coach,” Dunn, 39, said.
For Dunn, who grew up in Princeton, sports and his Christian faith have alway been part of his life.
Dunn said he played baseball, basketball, soccer, football and “dabbled” in wrestling.
He and his family also attended First Baptist Princeton.
“That’s where I came to know the Lord at an early age because of faithful parents, grandparents and faithful servants in the church,” Dunn said.
His faith would also guide him through high school as a three-sport athlete — soccer in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring.
It was baseball that earned him a scholarship to Brescia University and brought him to Owensboro in 2001.
“You chase after a lot of things in those teenage years; you chase after the popularity and the excellence in sports,” Dunn said. “…When I received my scholarship at Brescia and had done well academically in high school to come here on a mixture of academic and athletic scholarships, I was chasing after some of these things of the world at that time.”
However, Dunn didn’t embrace the party lifestyle that college can be or rebel against his upbringing.
Instead, he looked for a church to start attending and found it at First Baptist Church Owensboro.
The church had a college student ministry that Dunn and his best friend connected with during that time.
Dunn said First Baptist’s college ministry then began coming to Brescia’s campus to host Bible study on Mondays.
That combined with an “informal fellowship” he and other college students would have by being fed a free dinner by a First Baptist Church widow every other Friday night would have an impact on Dunn’s faith journey.
“It was during those times that I would say, for my discipleship in the faith, there was an exposure to the Word of God — reading it, explaining it and applying it was different — the intense intentionality of it than what I had experienced previously. It caused me over a period of a time to come to a great repentance in my life.”
During that time, Dunn also met his future wife, Julie, also an athlete, and the two joined in a faith walk together.
“It was a real turning point for us; a lot of times college students go off to school and it can be the opposite — they turn the other direction,” Dunn said. “For both of us, it was a turning to the Lord.”
Not long after graduating from Brescia in 2005, Dunn started working at Southern Star. He was there three years before accepting a job at First Baptist Owensboro as the minister of community engagement and activities.
Dunn said he realized he needed further theological education and moved to Louisville with his wife in 2010 to attend Southern Seminary, where he received a master’s of divinity.
“We just packed up and thought we said our goodbyes to Owensboro,” Dunn said.
Two years later, he was contacted by First Baptist Owensboro about returning to become the minister of discipleship, which he accepted in 2012. He has also since earned his doctorate.
INTERSECTING FAITH WITH COACHING
Since returning and adding children into the mix, Dunn said he and his wife have gotten involved with coaching youth sports, which has allowed them to expand their discipleship.
When he played youth sports, Dunn said he didn’t recognize how much of an impact a coach could have on both players and parents.
Dunn said he was influenced by the book, “In the Arena,” written by David Prince that looks at the “promise and hope of Christian discipleship in the arena of sports.”
“…So many people talk about wanting their children to play sports because it builds character,” Dunn said. “I would actually reject that. Sports do not build character … sports exposes character. People build character in other people.”
Instead of showing tough love for players who make mistakes, Dunn said his approach is to encourage and focus on the positives for a child who might not have had the best game.
“If you’ll intentionally see the moments on the field and on the court as opportunities to speak into the life of that child or even in conversations with parents, that’s where Biblical principles and character can be infused into the lives of the people you’re working with.”
Along with coaching, Dunn is also a Southern Little League board member.
Dunn said he and his wife realized early on that Southern had an identical atmosphere to what they experienced growing up playing sports.
“My wife looked at me and said, ‘We’re back home,’ ” Dunn said. “…Her dad coached her growing up, and my dad coached me growing up, so we have a lineage of that in our lives.”
And with the intersection of his faith and his coaching, Dunn said his goal is always to be a witness for Christ.
“I hope I’m able to display the love of Jesus as I coach,” he said. “And as I’m out there among these children, these parents, other adults, umpires, pray for opportunities to declare the love of Jesus.”
