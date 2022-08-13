Chrysanthemums, pansies, flowering kale and flowering cabbage are beautiful to enjoy in the fall. They perform well under cool night temperatures and tolerate a light frost. Planning ahead provides the time to remove older worn-out annuals and to decorate for fall. Growing them in pots allows the opportunity to bring them closer to your door or patio to enjoy.

Chrysanthemums offer a variety of colors and flower types. Numerous colors are available. The flower color ranges from yellow, white, orange-peach, maroon-red, bright orange, rose-pink, coral, purple, pink, lavender, bronze and red. The period of bloom in your garden can be extended by planting several different varieties. Depending on the variety, chrysanthemums bloom from August to November.

 

