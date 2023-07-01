There was no sleeping in Wednesday for the youth who joined their parents and grandparents for an 8:30 a.m. workout with Theresa Rowe.
Rowe’s 4,000-square-foot exercise space inside Church Alive at 325 Carter Road was filled as she led the energetic group — first taking prayer requests and then saying a short prayer before kicking the class in gear.
Rowe, who’s known for her fitness ministry Shaped by Faith, said young people between 9 and 15 years old could join their family member at no extra cost for the summer.
“I keep it simple — the music I’m playing today is all scripture,” said Rowe about how she prepares for youth being in the class. “I always play Christian music, but the scripture message today is ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’ And that’s pretty simple; they’ve heard it before, and if they haven’t, I think they get it. Even with my adult classes, I keep it simple, and then I allow the Lord to lead me.”
Susan Truitt and her grandsons — 9-year-old Kyler Truitt and 12-year-old Keymauri Watson — were among the families attending Rowe’s morning workout session.
Truitt, 70, said she’s been exercising with Rowe for about 10 years but viewed this as an opportunity to bring her grandsons, whom she also babysits.
“In my mind, I feel like God created me, and I try to honor Him through my body,” Truitt said. “I try to be as healthy as I can be, and I’m trying to instill that in them.”
Rachel Evans brought her daughters — 11-year-old Emmelia and 8-year-old Hillary — so they could spend time together.
Evans said she homeschools, so it’s harder for her to join Rowe’s fitness classes until the summer.
“I think it’s important to instill in my kids that we have to exercise our bodies because we’re temples of the Holy Spirit and that we have to keep our bodies strong so we can do the Lord’s work,” Evans said. “When I come to exercise, I can bring them with me and they can see that, too.
“We like Theresa’s class because she combines a message in all that she does. It’s an inspiration to get our days going.”
Rowe offers classes Monday through Friday. along with free childcare for children too young to be part of the workouts with their parents and grandparents.
Rowe, whose Shaped by Faith column appears in the Messenger-Inquirer, said only positives can result when families spend more time with each other.
“I think too many times we separate the kids and the adults, so I think it’s good to bring them together and they learn that way,” Rowe said. “Plus, it brings an aspect of youth and fun to the classes.”
