There was no sleeping in Wednesday for the youth who joined their parents and grandparents for an 8:30 a.m. workout with Theresa Rowe.

Rowe’s 4,000-square-foot exercise space inside Church Alive at 325 Carter Road was filled as she led the energetic group — first taking prayer requests and then saying a short prayer before kicking the class in gear.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.