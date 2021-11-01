Harvest has been underway the past eight weeks with good weather, yields, prices, and attitudes among the farmers.
There have been delays due to capacity limitation to dry and prepare the excessive corn bushels; but who can complain about that? Among the activity pace and progress, it is too easy to reflect on the problems of each day before reflecting on our blessings.
We are blessed and I have been reminded of that daily for the past few weeks as one of our farm families has endured an extended period of illness and death of my friend, a friend to so many, David Sparks.
During my tenure in Extension, I’ve attended many visitations for great people who were loved by their family and friends and respected and appreciated in our farming communities.
The timing of David’s passing, in the middle of harvest, only reemphasized why we work and live in a wonderful place. If I were to name each person, family, or farm business who has taken time to help the Sparks family with their crops by giving their time, machinery, and resources to combine, haul grain, or receive the wet corn to accommodate their situation, I would certainly leave someone out.
Of course countless is the number who have been with them in personal contact and prayer. Many have rallied around the Sparks family in their time of need, to at least remove some of the burdens of managing harvest in the difficult state of sadness and grief.
Never have I been more proud of our farming community, one that is certainly competitive between businesses for customer sales and between farms for additional land, but a community of servant leaders in opportunities to help when someone is down.
Writing this is not meant to imply this is the first incidence of people giving assistance to someone who needs help. It happens every year, every season in our communities between friends and neighbors.
Yet, in this example, the number of people and farms from across the county involved in contributing is a reflection of what David, Mark, Jack, and Jeffrey mean to so many of us, and a reflection of a community I am proud to know and serve.
UK Crop Enterprise budgetsDr. Greg Halich, Extension farm management specialist is responsible for maintaining the UK Crop enterprise budgets which are designed to help farmers estimate profitability in the current and future growing seasons, and are also used by lenders and other agricultural-related professionals. Expected year-to-year changes in profitability can help farmers make decisions related to cropping decisions. Several enterprise budgets are available on our Budgets and Decision Tools page at https://agecon.ca.uky.edu/budgets.
Dr. Halich has developed a new format for the corn-soybean budgets to give it additional capabilities compared to the previous versions. The new additions include a fertilizer calculator, storage calculator, and the ability to separate trucking costs and customizable machinery operations.
Not everyone will want these additional capabilities so the original corn-soybean budgets for Central Kentucky and Western Kentucky will remain available, at least in the foreseeable future. The wheat budget will have a similar format and will be available next year. Comments and suggestions are encouraged and welcomed.
Cost Share Opportunity AnnouncedAs was announced a few weeks ago, the Green River Area Beef Improvement Group has been granted funding to administer the County Agricultural Investment program in Daviess and Mclean County this year. Signup is on and purchases made between February 1 and November 30 of this year are eligible. Call the Extension Office for a funding request to be mailed to you. A website discussing eligible items can be found at https://agpolicy.ky.gov/funds/Pages/program-portal.aspx. All purchases and projects must be complete and in operation with the application, receipts, photos, and other required documentation returned or postmarked on or before November 30.
Grazing after FrostUse caution when grazing pastures that have johnsongrass, sorghum, sudangrass, or wild cherry in them after a frost because toxic levels of prussic acid may develop. Standing plants killed by frost are normally safe to graze after one week. Beware of areas in fields that may not have been affected by the initial freeze but may be killed by later frosts. Hay that has dried enough to be safely baled will not contain toxic levels of prussic acid.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.