Elections for USDA’s Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) is underway.
It is important that every eligible producer participate in these elections because FSA county committees are a link between the agricultural community and the USDA.
The 2022 election in Daviess County will be conducted for the representative in Local Administrative Area (LAA) 2 which is all of central Daviess County.
Nominations were received earlier, and our three candidates are Carlus Mercer, Tom Goetz, and Travis Hayden.
Carlus Mercer has farmed for 44 years and has a total of 5,000 acres consisting of corn, soybeans, and wheat.
Tom Goetz has been in the farming industry for 57 years. He has a total of 2,600 acres producing corn, soybeans, and wheat.
Travis Hayden has 20 years of agricultural experience farming corn and beans. He currently manages 1,900 acres.
County committee members are a critical component of FSA operations. Committees should be comprised of members who reflect the diversity of producers involved in production agriculture in the county they serve.
County committee election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters on Nov. 1. The last day to return completed ballots to the service center is Dec. 6.
For more information on eligibility to serve on FSA county committees, visit: www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.
