Farmers market being led by new director

As the new director of the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market, Beck Glenn is in her environment.
Before her family moved to Daviess County, she grew up around her grandfather’s apple orchard in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts.
“I can remember me and my sister selling apples in a roadside stand,” Glenn said. “That was our thing. We got to pick up the drops — the fallen apples. And to find the good ones, we had to pick up the rotten ones, too. We were able to keep the good ones and sell them for cash.”
Instead of apples, her family now raises cattle and chickens and grows a large garden on a farm they share in Whitesville.
Glenn said being around fresh food and knowing where it comes from is an attribute she has in common with the farmers’ market.
“It’s kind of part of our lifestyle but it’s not a business like it is for our vendors,” Glenn said. “So what they’re doing is not unfamiliar to me.”
The farmers’ market, a non-profit organization, is run by a board consisting of local growers, community members and business owners. And since last year, the board has been searching for a part-time director who would handle the hands-on part of the market.
Glenn said the job opening came at the right time because she was looking for a part-time job that would match her skill set.
Along with her history in produce and cattle, she also brings a festival and event planning background that she plans to employ in time.
“The ongoing events and part-time were attractive to me,” said Glenn about why she applied. “And my background was attractive to them.”
Glenn has begun working on a future strategy for the farmers’ market about ways to expand and grow it.
She credited the previous leadership with making the farmers’ market a place where both vendors and the community can gather and meet each others’ needs.
“The market is very well established and very well organized,” Glenn said. “And they’re working on their mission of local agriculture as a business and promoting local food and nutrition to the community. But they want to be more than that.”
For Glenn, that means “forging new partnerships.”
She added that there seems to be some misunderstanding that the market is a “for-profit” entity.
“Yes, our members are for-profit businesses but we are a non-profit organization,” Glenn said. “And we want to find ways beyond just our market days to maybe affect change in the area of nutrition education, food insecurity — things like that in the community. And we definitely want to partner with organizations that are already addressing those issues.”
Another goal is to also offer the space as a venue that could be rented out for non-market-related events.
The open-air pavilion has been used by a local church and a dance group, which was ideal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Glenn said there’s potential to rent it out more frequently.
“That’s another goal. And that’s to create an open-air venue in this space that would be available to community groups,” she said.
And establishing a farm-to-table dinner series is also on Glenn’s radar.
“Seasonal produce during the year would be used as capital fundraising for the actual market,” she said. “With capital, we can improve the structure; we could, perhaps, expand it or maybe we could add a commercial kitchen.”
The market, at1205 Triplett St., is currently open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. In June, the market will expand to Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon as well as from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings.
Glenn said the market is attracting about 30 vendors but should draw more once the garden produce is ready.
“We’re trying to let everyone know that we’re our own thing and that we’re trying to reach all parts of the community,” Glenn said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
