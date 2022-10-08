During the past 10 years, Brown’s Farm Fresh Produce has built a reputation around its vegetables, flowers and meat products.
But now Michael and Korey Brown are looking to expand their farm’s popularity with a 2-acre playground area they call Brown’s Farm Fun Land at 3605 Kentucky 69, just east of Hartford.
Among its features are massive slides, a 30-foot by 70-foot jump pad, apple cannons, a corn maze and other activities.
Korey Brown, a former public school teacher, said the farm started hosting more field trips during the COVID-19 pandemic, which inspired them to look beyond selling produce.
“It’s always been my goal to have something like this,” Korey Brown said. “I taught at Horse Branch and there were parents who couldn’t drive out of the county — financially or maybe didn’t have a car dependable enough. I just thought it wasn’t fair that our Ohio County kids did not have access to fall fun.”
The Browns began moving dirt for the play area in earnest in July. They hired Mennonites to construct the playground and set Sept. 5 as the opening date.
Although the project went a couple of weeks over the deadline, Michael Brown said it’s open now and he’s excited about how it turned out.
“We’ll be open through Oct. 31 and if the weather is conducive, we can stay open a little bit into November,” Michael Brown said.
The Browns credited Billy Reid of Reid’s Orchard in Daviess County for helping them design the play area.
And one of the slides, in particular, incorporates an actual combine that came from Reid, who saw it while on a past vacation.
“Mr. Reid advised us on every step,” Michael Brown said.
Although weekends are the main opportunities for families to spend time together, the Browns, who are Christians, had to make a decision about whether or not to open on Sundays. Their produce portion is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the play area is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Michael Brown said he and his wife made a compromise that they would open Fun Land with limited hours on Sundays during October to allow families to spend time together on the farm.
“It’s something God wants — and that’s families together,” Michael Brown said. “Fathers are jumping on the jump pad with their children. Mothers are sitting around the fire watching their kids and their fathers play together. So it’s really added a focus on family.”
In 2012, the Browns, whose farm sits on 30 acres, began with a modest roadside tent-covered table selling vegetables through the honor system.
In December, their farm was narrowly missed by the tornado that struck Ohio County and other parts of western Kentucky.
And over the past decade, the Browns have steadily grown into one of the region’s major farm-produce stands.
The Browns said they’re guided by their faith, which they attribute to their success.
“Our prayer is still the same from Day One — ‘Lord, will you put it in people’s minds to come’,” Michael Brown said. “… Without God and his Son, we would be nothing.”
For any upcoming events or to see what produce is in season, visit Brown’s Farm Fresh Produce and Meat Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.