The fourth week of Friday After 5 will see the continuation of a variety of entertainment and more starting at 5:30 p.m. today.
Bowling Green-based five piece Fat Box will grace the patrons with their presence as the headlining act for the evening from 6:30-10 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage, which will be relocated to the Atmos Energy Amphitheater at McConnell Plaza.
The band is known to be “heavy on the funk and soul” while also incorporating genres like bluegrass, jazz, reggae, rock, avant-garde but making sure to “never lose sight of the groove.”
The group is looking forward to returning to FA5 as they played at the event in previous years as a supporting act and are excited about being able to be the headliner and playing in a town that is close to them personally.
“We have a lot of family in Owensboro (and) we’ve been playing Owensboro for 12 years,” said the band’s vocalist, guitarist and keys player Clay Powell. “We have a musical family there that may not be our blood but we’ve developed relationships with over the past 12 years.”
Powell also grew up right outside of Owensboro and used to sing at the former Goldie’s Best Little Opryhouse in Kentucky in the 1990s.
“Probably the second real Fat Box gig was in Owensboro,” said guitarist and vocalist Murf Adams. “We have our early roots there. …Owensboro has always been good to us and we’ve always enjoyed the bar owners and the people that come out to us. …It’s like a second home.”
According to Adams, the band began as a three-piece as bass, drums and guitar in 2009 and had been playing in the Owensboro area, particularly the space that housed all the incarcerations of what was recently occupied by Mile Wide Beer Co. off East Second Street.
The group gradually started adding more members such as a saxophone player before Powell asked Adams to play in one of Powell’s solo gigs — to which Adams suggested Powell to come jam with the band.
“It was just like an instant fit,” Adams said. “After one practice in, we’re like ‘Alright, I guess you’re in the band now.’ ”
The current lineup consists of Powell, Adams, trombone player Tanner Stuppy, bassist and vocalist Paul Hatchett and drummer Reese Chism.
With their performance, the group’s objective is for the crowd to enjoy themselves.
“We play funky rock-and-roll. Funk music is great dance music, so I hope that people just have a good time and dance and enjoy themselves,” Adams said. “Maybe we’ll play a song or two that they know, but we play a lot of originals and covers and some of our covers are lesser known but they might hear one or two that they know ….”
Powell and Adams feel that the bass and the rhythm section of funk music is what gets both them and the crowd excited.
“You gotta have a solid bass player and a solid drummer; if you don’t have those two things, you’re not much of a funk band,” Adams said.
The rest of the live music lineup will feature Flat Stanley Jr. from 7-9 p.m. on the Romain Subaru Overlook stage and Insulated with Drew Aud from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on the Ruoff Party Stage.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 will continue to offer karaoke from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at 311 W. Veterans Blvd.
The event will also honor the legacy of Nicky Hayden, also known as the “Kentucky Kid” — a professional motorcycle racer from Owensboro who won the MotoGP World Championship in 2006, among other accolades — who passed away at 35 after being struck by a car when riding his bicycle along the Rimini coast in Italy.
Under the banner “Nicky Hayden Night,” FA5’s executive director Francine Marseille said that they are continuing his family’s fundraising efforts stemming from Thursday’s second annual “Nicky Hayden Day” for the Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation, which was established for Hayden’s love for children and kids and giving to others and where he came from.
“(Nicky) is so important to so many people and young people here in Owensboro,” Marseille said. “We want to honor the family up on the stage and want them to know how much we care for Nicky, how much we want to bring the foundation to people’s attention because of what they do for many young kids.”
There are plans to have race and street bikes lined up along the Kroger Street Fair while the “Toast to the Sunset” will be made in honor of Hayden and his family.
“We want to be a part of giving back,” Marseille said. “They give so much as a family (so) it’s important that we recognize this family and give back to them ....”
For more information and updates about Friday After 5, visit fridayafter5.com or facebook.com/fridayafter5.
