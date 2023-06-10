Father’s Day is just around the corner and the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics are expecting record sales.
They say we’ll spend $22.9 billion this year — up from last year’s $20 billion and the previous record of $20.1 billion in 2021.
But it’s not even close to the $35.7 billion we were expected to spend for Mother’s Day.
The report said we’ll each spend an average of $196.23.
The most popular gifts will be greeting cards (61%), clothing (55%), meals (52%), gift cards (48%) and personal care items (32%).
• There are several interesting building permits this week.
Hayden Construction picked up one for a new Donato’s Pizza at 3415 New Hartford Road.
First Baptist Church picked up one for a $987,390 remodel of its sanctuary and mezzanine areas.
H&R Block is remodeling a 1,200-square-foot office at 5035 Frederica St.
A pharmacy is going in at 1100 Walnut St.
And Peoples Bank, which recently acquired Limestone Bank, picked up a permit for new signs at 3250 Hayden Road (in Gateway Commons) and 3500 Frederica St.
• Apparently, pickleball is moving into a lot of vacant space in empty malls across the country
Chain Store Age reported this week, “With a setting that often includes food offerings, pickleball is proving to be a fun — and potentially lucrative — “eatertainment option.”
The story said Pickleball America has leased more than 80,000 square feet in a former Saks Off 5th at Stamford Town Center, Conn.; All-Stars Pickleball Club took over an Old Navy space at Steeplegate Mall in New Hampshire; A former Belk store will be the home of a 32-court indoor pickleball facility, as part of a larger redevelopment of Macon Mall, in Macon, Ga.; and ProShot Pickleball recently opened in a former Burlington space at Harbor Square (formerly Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.
• Speaking of malls, IPX 1031, a leader in real estate exchange services, found that 61% of people surveyed wanted to see malls revitalized.
That included 66% of Gen Z and Gen X respondents, 59% of millennials and 54% of baby boomers.
Three out of four people said local governments should offer incentives for repurposing troubled malls.
They said they like the convenience of multiple stores in one spot, the ability to experience items in person, restaurants and movie theaters.
• Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings opened nine stores during the last quarter for a total of 476 locations in 29 states.
It plans to open 44 more this year.
