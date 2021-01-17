The economic turmoil created by COVID-19 exceeded our imagination.
All areas of the economy were taken by surprise, including agriculture. Last week, Extension Economist Dr. Will Snell shared information explaining the role government payments will have in overall farm income for 2020.
To put into terms just how surprised agricultural decision-makers were by COVID, he told that at the annual USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum held in February 2020, the economists predicted that with trade expansion there was an expectation of modest improvement in commodity prices and farm income for 2020.
Their forecast was for reduced dependency on government payments. COVID-19 turned their forecast upside down.
Commodity prices fell hard when animal and milk processing facilities closed, restaurants and schools closed, gas and ethanol demand dropped, and employees were laid off last spring.
The percentage change in nearby contract futures prices from Jan. 2 to April 15, 2020, fell 13% for soybeans, 20% for corn, 21% for feeder cattle, and an incredible 53% decline in hogs.
Only a few weeks following the promising outlook presented at the USDA Outlook Forum, the outlook changed to expect net farm income falling by 20% or more in 2020.
Fortunately, from mid to late 2020 the processing supply chain recovered, the food industry adjusted to shifting consumer demand, and commodity prices increased due to exports.
Locally, a lot of grain was pre-sold before the price increase later in the summer and fall. Fortunately, yields for most were exceptional, leaving some crops to market at higher prices. With the addition of government payments, 2020 was a profitable year for many.
USDA’s December 2020 estimate for U.S. net farm income was 43% higher than 2019. Market sales encompassed 61% of the $120 billion estimate with government payments at 39%.
Adjusted for inflation, 2020 is the fourth-highest national net farm income in 50 years. The government payments were comprised of the paycheck protection program, CFAP which was a coronavirus price adjustment, and MFP which was assistance to offset negative trade influence on prices. As we predicted a year ago, PLC paid substantially as well, exceeding both conservation and MFP funding.
For Kentucky, 2020 farm cash receipts are expected to match 2019 at $5.5 billion.
As alluded to earlier, the big gain in 2020 compared to 2019, or any other years since the lump sum tobacco buyout payments of $800 million in 2004, is the government support expected to exceed $500 million in 2020.
The majority of this money by far is CFAP, followed by MFP and PPP. As reflected by the national trends, Kentucky’s net farm income is expected to be the 6th greatest in 50 years after adjustment for inflation.
In Kentucky, 69% of the MFP and CFAP payments were made to crops and 31% to livestock, but actually had a much greater impact on livestock as a percentage of cash receipts.
Both CFAP payments represented 30.8% of cattle cash receipts, 11% of dairy cash receipts, 8.9% of corn cash receipts, 8.6% of tobacco cash receipts, 8.5% of swine cash receipts, and 4% of soybean cash receipts.
CFAP round 3 has been announced but what do the payments of 2020 mean in terms of profit? To replace the CFAP funds of 2020 with farm cash receipts this year, a typical Kentucky 50 cow spring calving herd will need a $.23/pound price increase.
A 100 head winter backgrounder will need a $.17/pound increase.
Corn growers will need an increase of $.35/bushel or a yield increase of 15 bu/acre. The burley tobacco farmer will need a price increase of $.20/pound or a yield increase of 200 pounds/acre.
CFAP 3.0, coming this spring, authorizes $13 billion in agricultural spending which includes a $20/acre payment on row crops, payments to beef producers of an inventory-based payment, and approximately 10% of the 2019 sales for tobacco.
Assistance will come for livestock and poultry producers who had to depopulate herds/flocks due to the processor disruption. More money for PPP has been allocated as well.
Hopefully, worldwide vaccine distribution will allow life and economies to return to normal this summer, but thankfully, assistance has been available to see businesses through.
Office Closing
The Daviess County Extension Office will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
