While the free seed library at the Daviess County Public Library has been in place for about six years, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown just how important those seeds are to community members.
Alicia Harrington, DCPL collections development manager, said the library did see a spike of how many people were utilizing the seed library since coronavirus began in 2020.
“It became very popular during the pandemic,” Harrington said. “This year, 2021, is the only year we have had to pay for seeds and that is only because there were no seeds left at the stores that usually donate them to us.”
With the coronavirus pandemic leaving more and more people hesitant to leave their homes for trips to the grocery store, more and more people began planting gardens as a way to supplement their usual grocery list.
Harrington said that when lockdown began during the spring of 2020, the library had already received its donations of seeds. While under normal circumstances the seeds would be packaged up and labeled with the intent of placing them in the former library card cabinet that serves as the seed library, that was no longer an option.
“We couldn’t see anybody and we already had the seeds ready because we locked down in March and it was time to start planting the garden, so we mailed seeds out that year,” she said.
Harrington said her father, a longtime farmer, was able to utilize the donated seeds from the DCPL seed library to plant his garden that year.
“He wasn’t leaving the house, so I would bring him seeds,” she said.
With the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines in 2021, the library opted to return to is regular seed library format for the year, which remains open from spring through fall.
Visitors to the seed case situated at the corner of the library’s check-out counter again welcomed new and experienced gardeners alike as they came for their monthly allotment of seeds.
“We have a couple people who always look for flowers, that is what they want. Sometimes we have them, sometimes we don’t,” Harrington said. “Sometimes we have watermelon, sometimes we don’t. It all just depends.”
Operated on the honor system, the DCPL seed library asks that patrons limit themselves to five seed packages a month. For bookkeeping purposes, patrons are asked to fill out some information such as their name, county of residence and the type of seeds they are taking.
Established in 2015 after being approached by some members of the Daviess County Master Gardeners, Harrington said the seed library is a collaborative effort between DCPL, Master Gardeners and the Daviess County Extension Office.
At the time, the idea of a public library having a place were members of the community could come and take a selection of seeds to plant in their own gardens was a relatively new concept.
“I don’t think we were the first but we were one of the first ones in the state of Kentucky to start a seed library,” Harrington said.
Since that time, the library has been able to maintain the seed selection with mostly donated seeds, which are typically from the previous growing season. Between 5,000 and 6,000 packets of seeds are distributed through the DCPL seed library during the 10 months of the year that it is open.
While thoughts of vegetable and flower seeds might not be the first thing that comes to mind when someone thinks of what is available at a local library, Harrington said libraries across the country are changing with the times.
“They also might not think about healing library kits, or hot spots or Rokus,” she said. “The library has expanded; we have morphed and we do a lot of non-traditional checkouts that we didn’t use to do.”
Harrington said the seed library at DCPL goes beyond simply providing free seeds to members of the community.
“I think having the seed library available is very important to our community,” Harrington said. “Last year people were out of work; they weren’t getting a paycheck and they had to stay home; they were scared to go to the grocery; they were scared to go anywhere, but we could mail them seeds and they could grow a garden in their own yard. It is another way of us being a part of the community.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
