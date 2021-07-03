Gospel Community Church has been handing out fresh food items at Kendall Perkins Park several days a week to help feed those in need in the community.
The Rev. Danny Hinton, Gospel Community Church’s pastor, said the church has been able to provide food regularly at the park in recent weeks, feeding 60 to 70 families each week, due to the growth of the church’s food pantry and an influx in fresh and perishable food donations.
Hinton credits the work in the food pantry and its growth to church member Linda Payne who took it over around three years ago.
“It was a small closet when I ran it,” he said. “Linda took it about three years ago and it has gone from four shelves of canned goods to a large room that now has a food pantry (and) clothes closet; we’re being able to pass out feminine hygiene products and deliver those to women; we’ve been delivering diapers and baby needs to single moms, and that has all been the brain child and the sweat labor of a … member of our church who just loves people and loves Jesus.”
Because of the recent growth the food pantry, Hinton said the church has been able to take in food items such as milks, breads, greens, fruits and even fresh vegetables from the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance’s “Deep Roots” community garden.
Since perishable and fresh food items do not have the shelf life of canned items, Hinton said they need to be handed out as soon as they come in, which jump started the church handing out food boxes at Kendall Perkins Park.
“Our goal is the day we take those in, they go out,” he said. “I would guess that we had between 16 and 25 families this morning that wiped us out for our food, but that’s happening two to three times a week … so I would say we’re upwards of 60 to 70 families a week that are being impacted.”
Gospel Community Church also collaborates with other local churches and food pantries, such as King’s Table, Woodlawn Methodist and Bellevue Baptist Church and several others, according to Hinton.
The church also delivers food to those in the community and within the church who are disabled and unable to get out to purchase or pick up food, another extension of the food pantry which he credits to Payne.
Hinton said the food pantry saw an increase in need during the pandemic, which has gone down in recent months. However, he said with recent donations of perishable items, the church is even busier than in pandemic months handing out food.
The food pantry currently has four refrigerators, two freezers, a lot of shelf space and is still growing, Hinton said.
“The fact that we’re able to take more in just means we’re pushing more out,” he said. “By God’s grace, we just had space in the building as we renovated and we just lopped a chunk off the building and gave it to (Linda) and she’s actually outgrowing it as we speak.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
