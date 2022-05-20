Five-time Grammy-nominated musician Michael Feinstein will join the Owensboro Symphony for its final concert of its 56th season at 7 p.m. Saturday at the RiverPark Center.
The concert, titled “One Fein Night,” will feature fare from Feinstein, a vocalist and pianist, who is known for performing selections from the “Great American Songbook” and classic tunes from both Broadway and Hollywood.
His latest album, “Gershwin Country,” was released in March, which features the talents of Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton.
For tomorrow’s show, Feinstein said that the concert will feature songs from the movies and the audience can expect to hear many familiar songs from the likes of Fred Astaire, Barry Manilow, Liza Minnelli and Frank Sinatra.
The symphony will also be playing a few instrumental selections as well, according to Feinstein.
“I am truly looking forward to this because I’m just getting back to doing live concerts,” Feinstein said. “This will be one of my first symphony concerts in a while and I’m particularly excited and looking forward to the whole experience.”
Feinstein said that coming out to the city this weekend will have a personal feel.
“Owensboro is on the Ohio River and I grew up in Columbus, Ohio, so it reminds me of home in that sense because I grew up with a lot of diverse music including country music and the ‘Great American Songbook’ and such,” Feinstein said. “...Coming to this part of Kentucky is kind of evocative of childhood memories.”
Troy Quinn, the symphony’s music director, is looking forward to sharing the stage with Feinstein for the first time in Owensboro and said that he personally reaches out to Feinstein if Quinn has any questions about acquiring music and more.
“Michael is the keeper of the ‘Great American Songbook’ and he’s been dubbed the ambassador of the ‘Great American Songbook’ for good reasons,” Quinn said. “There’s very few people in the world doing things that Michael can do. He can play piano incredibly well; he has a beautiful voice and can sing a ballad or deliver a show-stopping tune.
“I’m very much looking forward to … having his world-class talent and it’s just rare to have somebody of that level of artist, who’s also coupled as a wonderful human being.”
A native of Columbus, Feinstein began to play piano by ear at the age of 5 and has become known for his infatuation of performing songs from the Great American Songbook — which Feinstein describes as a body of music that is primarily centered in the 20th century and music from the ‘20s to the ‘60s that are called “standards” due their “timeless” and “enduring” nature.
“They are songs that evoke a lot of memories and are passed down from generation to generation and I’ve been lucky enough to sing that body of work for my whole career because I just gravitated to it when I was little,” Feinstein said.
Regarding the songs, Feinstein said that they don’t need too much to get the message of the lyrics and stories across to the audience.
“The songs sell themselves. They can be sung pretty much the way they’re written and they’re incredibly resonant and effective,” Feinstein said.
For Saturday night, Feinstein said it will be a “rich musical evening” and hopes those that attend will notice the importance of being able to relish in watching live music.
“I feel that music is holy. Music is transformative and it’s very important in all of our lives, even though some people may not realize that,” Feinstein said. “I think that point was driven home over the last couple years as the consumption of music skyrocketed to comfort people and to bring us together in a way that was essential. For me, to be able to make music live, is one of the most important parts of what I do because I know that it transforms the spirit.”
Tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com/one-fein-night-owensboro-kentucky-05-21-2022/ event/1B005B6899E61 D8F.
For more information, visit Feinstein’s website at michaelfeinstein.com.
