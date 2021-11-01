Philip Bosley has more than proven cotton can be grown in western Kentucky.
And just behind his home off East Parrish Avenue, a “play patch” of the soft white staple fiber is ready to be harvested.
Bosley, an 82-year-old retired Daviess County farmer, said the little cotton he produces has never been about financial gain, even when he was farming for a living.
“The Sorgho farmers would tease me,” Bosley said. “They’d say, ‘Philip can’t make any money off that cotton.’ …I said, ‘I know I can’t make any money off it, and I’m not trying to.’ I just don’t want it to disappear from the county.”
Bosley’s cotton connection started when he was a teenager.
Bosley said that while growing up, he had access to free cotton seeds from an aunt who married into a family of Kentucky cotton growers.
And although cotton grew well in Daviess County, Bosley said his father preferred the financial security of tobacco and didn’t want to waste what little manpower he had for tobacco on picking cotton.
“…I asked Daddy, ‘Why don’t we grow cotton?’ And he said, ‘I will tell you exactly why. You never know what you will make off cotton. But with tobacco, you reasonably know what you’re going to make.’ And that was before mechanical (cotton) harvesters,” Bosley said.
Like all crops, the cotton Bosley now plants has been genetically modified so that it’s Roundup resistant to allow for the defoliant to be sprayed around the cotton bushes without harming them. And the boll weevil, which was known for feeding on cotton buds and flowers, has been eradicated from the cotton fields.
“You don’t have to fertilize cotton much but to do it right, it’s very chemical intensive,” Bosley said.
In the United States, cotton production has noticeable fluctuations from year to year. According to statistic.com, there were 14.95 million bales of cotton produced in 2020 as compared to 19.91 million bales in 2019.
And Texas is still the top cotton producing state. In 2018, Texas produced 6.94 million bales of cotton with Georgia next at 1.95 million bales.
For the past two years, Bosley has been harvesting and then storing his cotton inside his tobacco barn.
Bosley said he will eventually transport his crop to a cotton gin, which separates the cotton fibers from the seeds and then it is baled separately.
“There are no operating gins left in the state of Kentucky,” Bosley said. “…The closest gin is 180 miles away in west Tennessee.”
After Bosley’s harvest this year, he estimated he’d have about four bales of cotton if he were to combine it with what he has in storage.
As of Wednesday, the price of cotton was at $1.12 per pound.
“The price of cotton is as high as I’ve seen it in my life,” Bosley said. “…The last time I sold any cotton it was 23 cents a pound. But that was several years ago.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
