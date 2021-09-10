Jake Holder never imagined he’d have a career in music.
“The thought never crossed my mind to play music for a living,” Holder said. “It’s a hard, hard business to get into and to survive with. You got to have the luck of the draw; things gotta be on your side to make it happen…”
The 31-year old Owensboro musician has been busy on the road touring with country music singer Dillon Carmichael, nephew of multi-platinum artist John Michael Montgomery and Eddie Montgomery of southern rock duo Montgomery Gentry.
Though Holder was surrounded by music growing up, with his singer-songwriter father playing gigs in the states and overseas, Holder’s start was rather unconventional.
“I got started playing music (when) I took a hearing test, I think in fourth grade,” Holder said. “(The school) called my parents and told them that I tested really high on my hearing test and I was in the top 5% of the whole school and that my hearing was so good that I may be good at playing an instrument.”
Holder eventually joined the school’s orchestra and picked up the fiddle at his father’s insistence, hoping they could play together when Holder developed his craft.
Holder continued to play in the orchestra until the end of his freshman year in high school where he was discontent with the material though he knew he still had much more to learn.
“I didn’t like the structure. The classical side of things wasn’t for me,” Holder said. “I wished I had stayed because I could have learned a lot more but I wasn’t into playing classical music or anything like that.”
Holder left the orchestra and set down his fiddle for about four to five years. But Holder got bit again by the music bug when his father would have some of his musician friends come to their house and play music every week.
“They would come over to the house and they’d be playing music all the time,” Holder said. “ I wanted to start getting in with them. They would let me in and start jamming until I messed up. And when I messed up, (my dad) was like ‘alright, well (go) practice and, you know, next week, we’ll do it again.’ ”
The sessions gave Holder confidence and finally took the plunge to play out publicly, with appearances at open mics at the now-defunct Boiler Room Bar in the Cigar Factory Complex off Walnut Street with local musicians Andy Brasher and Jarred Green.
Holder continued to play with Green for about five to six months but was looking for something full-time. Eventually, Holder got picked up to join local rock band Blackford Creek in 2014 before moving onto Evansville’s alternative country-pop group Osiella.
The thrill of playing frequently had Holder craving for more.
“When I joined Blackford Creek, that’s what I was doing for a living. That’s how I paid my bills,” Holder said. “And then I realized that I wanted to play music for a living and I had the idea to move to Nashville.”
Holder knew the competitive nature of Music City and had reservations. But support from one of his best friends and musician Josh Merritt helped Holder take the plunge.
“I called Josh … and he said something to me that I’ll never forget and I’ll tell anybody who’s thinking about moving or pursuing something like (this),” Holder said. “I said, ‘Hey man, I’m thinking about moving to Nashville and play music. But I’m nervous.’ And (Josh) said, ‘Well, I’ll tell you what has been told to me — he said ‘if you take a leap, a net will appear.’ That’s what made me jump.”
Holder moved to Nashville in June 2019 where “everything fell into place,” picking up shows on the Broadway strip within one month, and became the full-time fiddle player for Wilson Brothers Band, the 2019 and 2020 Nashville Industry Music Awards’ (NIMA) Country Duo/Group of the Year.
Holder admits that the fun was also physically demanding. At times, Holder was playing “quads” — shows from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
But, Holder knew what was at stake.
“You’re wore out. You’re on stage for 16 hours,” Holder said. “But it’s part of the grind, man. Just like anything else, if you want to succeed at it, you gotta put in the hard work; you gotta put in the effort — you got to play the empty bars; you have to play the … shows where you’re not making much money but you could be seen by somebody. You gotta start from the bottom and crawl your way up.”
The move seemed promising, at first.
“And then COVID hit,” Holder said. “I lost all my Broadway stuff … (things) just got really, really hard.”
Like many musicians, Holder started pursuing live streams with different musicians while posting on Facebook groups and websites like Nashville Gig Finder with hopes of being able to find any open opportunities to play.
In January, Holder received a Facebook message from Carmichael about an upcoming show.
“(Dillion) said he came across several different people but they didn’t fit what he was looking for,” Holder said. “He needed a certain look and this and that. He saw my beard, he saw my hats, and was like ‘this guy fits perfect.’ ”
What was originally supposed to be a one-time occurrence, Holder and Carmichael had great chemistry and was offered a full-time spot on Carmichael’s touring band after receiving approval from Carmichael’s manager and record label Riser House Records.
With his new job, Holder has been able to share his talents across the United States, opening up for country megastars Chris Young, Joe Nichols, Lee Brice, and even Carmichael’s uncles. The band will open for Grammy Award winner Hank Williams, Jr. on Oct. 8 at The Barnyard Entertainment Venue in Sharpsburg.
“We have a bunch of big things in the works,” Holder said. “It’s a super, super blessing to have been able to make (this) happen.”
Though there are days that Holder isn’t mentally prepared to take the stage, he said the crowds keep him in check.
“I feel the energy start to pick up in the room,” Holder said. “And once we start playing, it’s all worth it. It’s euphoric. There’s no better word to describe it.”
Despite hitting the big time, Holder is still in disbelief that he gets to do a job that he loves and knows it wouldn’t be possible without people cheering him on.
“I’m living my dream,” Holder said. “Who can say that they’re able to do what they want to on a daily basis? It’s self gratifying.”
“(I just) want to thank everybody. I couldn’t have gotten here without support. I’m very, very thankful.”
