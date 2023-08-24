Lisa Glahn, MSW, LSW, is a Youth First Social Worker at Holy Cross Catholic School, St. James Catholic School, and Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Gibson County. Youth First, Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening youth and families, providing 83 Master’s level social workers and prevention programs to 117 schools in 13 Indiana counties. Over 60,000 youth and families per year are served by Youth First’s school social work and after school programs that promote mental health, prevent substance misuse, and maximize student success. To learn more about Youth First, visit youthfirstinc.org or call 812-421-8336.