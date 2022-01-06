The Community Dental Clinic was able to assist more than 6,200 patients last year and is looking to welcome even more patients in 2022, according to Suzanne Craig, board president.
The clinic originally opened in 2009 with the mission to serve Medicaid and low-income patients with high-quality dental care to help alleviate dental suffering and improve dental health in the community.
The clinic has seen growth throughout its 13 years, having started with three part-time dental providers, to now having two full-time providers, one part-time pediatric provider and a full staff of hygienists, assistance and front office employees, according to Craig.
In just three months since gaining a part-time pediatric provider who works just one day a week, Craig said the clinic has been able to assist at least 230 more patients with dental care needs, which meets an important need —dental pain is the no. 1 cited reason for missed school for children.
The clinic has also seen increased patients coming through each year, in general, with more patients being seen this past year than pre-pandemic, according to Craig.
In 2021, alone, the clinic served more than 6,200 patients.
“6,200 people that would have nowhere to go, that would miss work, that would miss school and have no other options, so we’re very vital to not only the dental health of our community, but we’re vital to the overall health of our community,” she said.
Prior to the clinic opening, Craig said most patients, if they received care, would have to visit the emergency room for severe dental pain.
“That’s the only choice they had, and often, the emergency room would provide good care, but they’d just give them an antibiotic, which they should, but then those individuals would still not … get their teeth fixed,” she said.
The clinic is looking to serve even more individuals in need in the community as it opens care up to a limited number of Medicare Advantage patients, according to board member Bruce Kunze.
Since opening, Craig said the clinic has realized just how much need there really is in the community.
“We thought we understood the need of those on Medicaid or those who had notability to get dental care elsewhere, but we really underestimated the need. The need was really greater than we thought,” she said.
As the clinic grows its number of patients, however, there also comes a need for more staff and more equipment, which requires even more funding.
However, as the clinic serves mostly patients with no insurance or with Medicaid insurance, it receives little to no reimbursements for its costs.
For those with Medicaid insurance, Craig said the clinic receives around a 60% reimbursement for the cost of care and about 35% reimbursement altogether.
Throughout the past five years, she said the clinic has provided $7.2 million worth of dental care, receiving reimbursement and payment for only $2.2 million of that, meaning $5 million of free dental care has been provided to the community in that time.
For dental fillings, Kunze said Medicaid typically only reimburses the clinic for about $38, while other insurance providers, Craig said, might pay around $150 or more.
The need, however, is still there and the clinic’s mission is to make sure that those who need dental care receive it.
“We go above and beyond to try and reach those who have fallen through the gaps,” she said. “It’s a matter of life and death. Without our services, people’s quality of life … could be impacted.”
What is more, she said, is that the clinic is the only one in the region doing what it does and serving Medicaid patients.
“Dentists in Owensboro and the rest of the community do not serve Medicaid patients, so we’re filling a need there that cannot be met anywhere else in our community. And that’s not to fault anyone, it’s just that Medicaid reimbursements are low and it’s difficult to have a solid practice,” Kunze said.
Many of its patients, too, typically come in with severe dental issues and pain, requiring a multiple-visit treatment plan, Craig said, which requires the clinic to help educate its patient population on the importance of dental care, maintaining healthy habits and preventative measures in an effort to hopefully decrease the amount of need in the community.
“It’s mostly just the multi-generational neglect and poverty and other challenges that we have,” she said. “We’re really trying to do our best to stop that cycle, and that’s why prevention and education is so important.”
Thankfully, she said, the community has rallied around the clinic and has helped support it financially, understanding its asset to Owensboro and surrounding areas.
That support, along with generous donations and grants, has allowed the clinic to continue its work these past nearly 13 years, Craig said.
“This really is special in how Owensboro has supported this clinic in many ways,” she said.“They see the need.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
