Whitesville native Mercedez Varble felt she was always “a little different” growing up.
And despite not having many family members that were involved in performing, she decided to venture into the territory to see what she was capable of.
“I remember getting my first karaoke machine when I was like 3 (years old) — and I was obsessed with it,” Varble, 30, said, “and I remember listening to Michael Jackson with my mom, and Whitney Houston and Prince; really just honing in on my voice. I always wanted to be a singer ….”
But, as a teenager, Varble said there weren’t many opportunities to showcase her talents when she was a student at St. Mary of the Woods School and Trinity High School due to lack of a theatre program at the time.
“Really, all I did was Christmas pageants or local talent shows,” she said.
Varble ended up auditioning for the hit television shows “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol” while also attending agency talent showcases.
She eventually secured a spot at one showcase in Nashville and received positive feedback from professionals her senior year, but suggested Varble to become involved within her local scene.
Varble was also heavily involved in sports and even had some offers to play college softball before graduation day in 2011 before finding out that she was pregnant with her son, Xavier, who was born that October.
While happy being a first-time mother, Varble said she “felt kind of lost” before she decided to audition for her first play in March 2012 — a production of “The Philadelphia Story” put on by the Theatre Workshop of Owensboro.
“I honestly felt incredibly depressed and I wanted to do something that would make me happy, and bring me joy and get out and meet new friends,” she said.
Varble adamantly studied the play before hitting the stage to audition. She ended up securing the lead role of Tracy Lord while forming new bonds throughout the process, with countless support from family and was on the path to “be the best version of myself.”
“I really credit Theatre Workshop (of Owensboro) for saving my life, honestly” she said. “... I felt purpose. It felt very correct.”
Since then, Varble has been involved with a number of TWO productions such as being one of Dracula’s wives in “Dracula,” Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors,” the White Witch in “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” and Miss Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls” among other roles.
Varble also found opportunities to audition for film roles, making her debut in Red Serial Films’ 2013 horror flick “Bunni,” followed by the He-Man-influenced short “Fall of Grayskull” in 2015 and the 1980s-based feature “The Bloody Man” in 2020; with Varble receiving attention throughout the world.
“My face appeared in Germany (and) California,” she said. “It was just really cool to know that something I did is on a global scale.”
She’s also taken the time to hone in on her skills as an assistant stage manager, working in hair and makeup and other parts of theatre, with directing to be next to check off her list.
Recently, Varble was elected onto the TWO’s board of directors back in July, working more behind-the-scenes and taking a break from the spotlight to help those find their purpose like TWO did for her.
“It means the world to me (being at a place) I considered a second home for so long,” she said. “It makes me feel amazing knowing that I can just have that direct line to affect up-and-coming people like me that would audition for shows ….”
While Varble is still active and growing in the performing arts world, her overall goal is to inspire others that may need that little bit of motivation.
“I want to help people that (were) like me that feel stuck in one place (and) feel like you can’t do something (or) that your dreams are over — particularly single moms — because I know that feeling all too well,” she said, “and it’s a hard balance between being selfish and still trying to pursue your dream and also doing what’s right for yourself and your (child).
“I want mothers to know (that) you’re a person, too. Of course we have to put our children first but … you don’t have to lose yourself in your journey.”
And even though she’s taken a step back from being center stage, Varble said being able to perform and be involved in the arts “fills her cup.”
“It brings me such joy; and (in) today’s climate and today’s world right now, sometimes you have to find whatever joy you can, and wrestle it to the ground (and) hold onto it for dear life,” she said. “... I love putting a smile on people’s faces, making people laugh ….
“It’s definitely essential to my well-being to be able to do (it), and I’m a very lucky woman.”
