The Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro is becoming home to more international priests.
The Most Rev. William F. Medley, bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, said his predecessor, the late John McRaith, started seeking priests from overseas dioceses in 2006 to combat the declining number of American-born priests.
It was through Heralds of Good News, an India-based missionary society, that the first priests were recruited to the Diocese of Owensboro.
Now, many countries are represented within the Diocese, with 10 priests from India, three from Kenya, five from Nigeria, one from the Congo and three from Myanmar.
“Foreign-born priests are pastors of 30 of our 78 parishes — so well more than one-third of our parishes are being served by priests not born in the United States,” Medley said.
Medley added that the international priests not only help maintain the pastoral pool within the Diocese of Owensboro, but also across the nation.
“We have a shortage of priests in the United States to serve a very diverse and widespread population,” Medley said. “But even more than that, I want to emphasize this goes back to the first century and what we call ‘the Great Commission’ — Jesus commanded us to go to the ends of the earth.”
In Daviess County, there are 10 international priests assigned to its parishes.
And in some cases, especially in rural areas with smaller Catholic congregations, two parishes share the same priest, which is known as “linking,” to help fill the pastoral gaps.
For example, the Rev. Shijo Vadakumkara pastors St. William and St. Lawrence Catholic churches in Knottsville.
“What’s happening in the Diocese of Owensboro is pretty typical of dioceses, especially small rural ones in the country where more foreign-born priests are serving here,” Medley said. “That’s a blessing to the church because we get to experience the universality of Catholicism when we experience these men and the faith they bring.”
At St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church, 3418 Kentucky Highway 144, two international priests — the Rev. Babu Kulathumkal, who serves as pastor, and the Rev. John Paul Mang, who serves as associate pastor — lead there.
Kulathumkal, a native of Kerala, India, was among the first international priests assigned to the Owensboro Diocese in 2006, serving in parishes in Henderson, Trigg, Marshal and Grayson counties. In 2021, the bishop called him to be the pastor of Saint Pius Tenth.
Kulathumkal was originally part of the Heralds of Good News. But he joined the Owensboro Diocese in 2017 and plans to retire here.
And although 80% of India practices Hinduism, Kulathumkal said he was raised Catholic and never experienced any backlash.
“There is actually big unity among Hindus, Christians and Muslims — they were always going together,” Kulathumkal said.
Kulathumkal, 49, was ordained at age 24 and committed himself to spreading the Gospel anywhere in the world.
“As part of a missionary order, I knew I would be working in some other country other than India as a priest,” he said.
For Kulathumkal, his time with the Owensboro Diocese has also helped him grow as a priest.
“Working with people is one reason why I wanted to join the Diocese here,” Kulathumkal said. “I love working in a parish. … Being in the (Heralds of Good News) order and if I were called back, I would have to work in institutions, which I really didn’t want to do. I love to work with the people, and that’s what brings satisfaction to my ministry.”
Mang, a Myanmar native, was also raised Catholic despite Buddhism being the predominant religion in his home country.
Mang said people were not as tolerant toward Christians, and pressure was often put on his parents to renounce their Catholic faith.
“They had the belief that if you are Burmese you must be Buddhist,” said Mang who was ordained in 2001. “Our friends and neighbors wanted us to go to the monastery with them and have ceremonies for my brothers to become (Buddhist) monks. They were always pursuing us to become Buddhists.”
Mang, 54, spent most of his years serving as a priest in Myanmar but received an invitation from the Owensboro Diocese in 2018.
“I was excited, but to come to the United States and work as a priest is not easy — the language, and it’s very busy here; it’s very systematic here. …In my country, we don’t have the facilities or the staff like we do here. Most things in my country the priest has to organize or oversee. It’s why we’re called a missionary country.”
Mang said the plan is for him to lead a separate monthly Mass for the Burmese Catholic congregation of 55 families at St. Pius Tenth.
And because he is considered a missionary priest, Mang said it’s likely he’ll be called back to Myanmar at some point.
“I think I will go back one day so that another priest can have the opportunity to come here,” he said.
Medley said recruiting priests will remain a challenge.
“This is not limited to Catholicism; a lot of the mainline Protestant congregations are having a shortage of men, and in their case women, respond to the call to be pastors,” Medley said. “It’s a reflection of our culture; it’s a reflection of a generation where fewer and fewer people under the age of 40 or even 50 choose to participate in the life of the church. So we continue to answer those questions about our culture.”
