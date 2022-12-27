Blood Moon Pictures, a local independent film company run by filmmakers P.J. Starks and Eric Huskisson, will be working with another big name for its upcoming full-length feature “New Fears Eve.”

Jeffrey Reddick, creator of the horror franchise “Final Destination” and director of the 2020 mystery thriller “Don’t Look Back,” has signed on as a producer and actor for the film, which will begin production in January.

