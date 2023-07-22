Dear Dave,

I’m a widow, and I retired recently. My husband took care of most of our finances. We never had any debt, but after my husband died, I started learning a little bit more about how money works, I’m concerned too much of it may be invested in CDs. The total nest egg is a little over $1.5 million, with $300,000 of that in CDs. There’s also a $317,000 annuity, a 403(b) and around $900,000 in IRA mutual funds. I want to learn even more about financial matters, so how do you think I should handle things going forward?

