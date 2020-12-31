As a new year approaches, we are able to look forward and adapt a renewal perspective that can make our outlook brighter.
Finding something positive to reflect on daily can assist us in moving ahead. We have to be realistic in knowing sometimes life is tough and things are going to happen, but we all have the ability to find joy.
What does it mean to find joy? Webster dictionary defines joy as to rejoice; to be glad; to delight; to exalt. Perhaps, for some of you, joy is helping out a friend or neighbor with a task they have difficulty doing, experiencing success with a project or doing service work that helps others. What provides us joy is sometimes a personal choice.
We all have the ability to make choices. I often remember the segment Seven Habits for Highly Effective People that focuses on choosing your own weather. As part of this lesson, a quote is used from Victor Frankl. Frankl was a Holocaust survivor, neurologist, psychiatrist and author. He stated, “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and freedom.”
Finding joy is often tied to knowing that you have purpose. Everyone wants to know they matter and know that they are important in the world.
Having purpose can lead to having joy. Sadly, there are many people that don’t have a clear sense of purpose and never really get around to thinking about it.
Finding purpose begins with defining what is meaningful to you. You can begin to think about your purpose by making a list and writing down the things that are important to yourself.
Once you’ve identified these things, ask yourself: “Am I devoting time to those important things?” If you answer no, then it is time to begin working on reprioritizing.
Here are some tips on how to discover your purpose:
1. Reflect on these questions: What are the things I am good at? What are the things I enjoy?
After reflection, write down your answers to the questions so they can be used as reference as you move forward. This will help you to continue to revisit your thoughts, make adjustments and additions if needed, and hold yourself accountable and take time for the things you excel in and that you enjoy doing.
2. Set a plan into action. Be sure to establish both short-and long-term goals.
3. In the process of setting goals dare to dream about things you’ve always wanted to do. Learning something new should be a lifelong process.
4. Have a sense of gratitude and remember to be thankful.
5. Ensure you are taking care of “you.” Exercise, eat nutritious foods and rest your body. Find time to incorporate fun into your life. Connect with family, friends or your church for support.
I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with a passionate group of professionals that are dedicated to healing the sick and improving the health of the communities we serve.
I am motivated by the enthusiasm and innovation they contribute to helping others. I find joy in collaborating with my team to provide services to our members, patients and the communities we serve.
I have to be honest, this holiday season hasn’t seemed as festive as in the past years, but I have discovered that I can find joy in the simple things.
Several team members and I played the role of Santa’s elves to some of our Healthpark volunteers. While following COVID-19 guidelines and safety measures, we delivered goodies to each of their doorsteps wearing masks, reindeer antlers and rang our jingling bells at each stop.
It’s hard to have a bad day dressed up, bringing Christmas spirit to their doors, seeing their surprised and smiling faces as we waved from afar!
Other joys I have discovered are spending more time with family, taking the time to read and working toward my goal of accomplishing a graduate degree.
As 2021 is upon us, I’ve made the commitment to find joy every day and when I can’t, I will choose to make the changes needed so I can. How about you?
What do you choose?
Collette Carter is the director of the Owensboro Health Healthpark.
