Owensboro native Jordan-Blake Key always grew up around the arts, and feels the community has been conducive to where he ended up for the long haul.
Key, 27, found inspiration from mentors early on who helped push him in pursuing the craft, such as Julie White of Owensboro Public Schools.
But Key didn’t see a career in the performing arts being the initial calling.
“I first actually wanted to be a visual artist, and didn’t really vibe with it once I actually started doing it,” Key said, “and then … music, and theatre and all of that kind of came at the same time for me.”
Key recalls seeing a production of “Dracula” in Horse Cave in his early teens, where he took it all in.
“Their house was very interesting the way it was set up,” Key said. “They had Lucy — who is a character in the play who turns into a vampire — the actress was skulking around the theater and had the lighting really dim.
“I just remember being so interested in being immersed in that way. … I just really liked the storytelling the way they did (the show).”
Key began to pursue another part of the arts at 14 when beginning to play piano.
“I think I really gravitate towards things that can be universal and can be very valuable,” Key said. “... I think that the piano is one of the more standalone instruments that works well with collaborating with others.”
While he ended up participating in the school choirs and band programs in middle and high school, Key only “dabbled in school stuff here and there” and said engagement in the arts was “pretty minimal,” despite taking classes with Carolyn Greer, theatre director at Owensboro High School and director of the school’s The Rose Curtain Players.
“...I was never actually in a show that they did,” Key said.
But Key found a start into theatre thanks to Stephen Coppick, former executive director of Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, who was teaching improvisation classes.
“That was the kind of thing that interested me,” Key said. “With music, you have sound as your medium, but with theatre it’s just kind of all of it. It can be anything.
“I think the reason why I ended up especially in theatre now is … I feel like theatre is the amalgamation of all forms — it can be all art forms together.
“It’s the art of community.”
However, Key was determined to make it as a pianist and enrolled at Kentucky Wesleyan College to study music education under Dr. Diane Earle, now professor emeritus of music.
But Key couldn’t get away from theatre arts.
“...A lot of my friends were doing a show at the time, and I ended up sitting in on it and getting involved,” Key said.
Key said attending the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) and subbing for Michael Stone, former education coordinator at TWO, for one improv class is what “totally changed my mind.”
“I left there thinking, ‘There’s no way I cannot do this for the rest of my life,’ ” he said.
Key found a passion in doing work behind the scenes by getting into lighting design and stage management before moving onto directing — taking on a role as assistant director for TWO’s production of “Guys and Dolls.”
Key then found an opportunity to direct a full-length production as part of KWC’s season as a junior, all the while keeping busy with music to pay the bills working as a church pianist all throughout town.
Since graduating, Key has continued to be involved with the community arts scene, calling TWO “the pillar” and “the rock” of his career so far and is thankful for Todd Reynolds, current executive director of TWO, for the opportunities.
“I’ve been able to direct for them both on their youth and main stage season,” Key said. “I’ve been able to sit on their board and I served as the chair for their programming committee for a while.”
Key also appreciates collaborative efforts and support from Grae Greer of Bluegrass Community Theatre and Nate Gross, director of the KWC theatre program, in helping with Key’s growth in the industry.
Key also cites grandfather Jim Posch, singer-songwriter who grew up being discouraged to pursue music, as one of Key’s inspirations.
“...He really made sure to foster my artistic interests while I was growing up,” Key said. “He still does to this day, even playing with me in the gigs
I do.”
Key is also an advocate of inclusivity in Owensboro and feels the community has “progressed.”
“I think that because we, as a community, have always valued the arts — I think that inclusivity is a part of that in its most genuine form,” Key said. “...I think the more that has been offered … we see that in our patronage and we see that in the artists that help make that work.
“...The more that we open that door, the more people that we’re going to see coming in and we’re going to see that reflected.”
For Key, the journey of continuing a career in the arts is all about growing and being able to have a platform to speak.
“I feel like art, in general, has made me feel seen and has given me a voice,” Key said. “... The thing that drives me is to find that (voice) for other people and to create those spaces ….
“...I try, at least, to be a director for the voiceless and for the misfits, as it were.”
