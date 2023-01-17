Though Lindsay Marie doesn’t hail from the Owensboro or Daviess County area, she found a home in the world of theater in the community.
And even diving into the performing arts wasn’t on her radar in her upbringing in Newburgh, Ind.
“I didn’t actually perform when I was younger. It became a later in life sort of thing,” Marie, 35, said. “For some reason, I’d always wanted to take an improv class and I wanted to do stand-up — but I didn’t know why.
“I wasn’t the kid who was in theater. I wasn’t the kid who watched ‘Saturday Night Live’ all the time. (But) these two things I kept feeling like I wanted to do.”
Marie recalls showcasing her humor by telling stories at family events.
“...Everyone would gather around me and they would laugh,” she said, “and I would instinctively know I’ve hit on something and I would heighten it.”
Still, Marie didn’t plan on seeking a career in comedy.
After graduating early from Castle High School in Newburgh, Marie attended Western Kentucky University before transferring to the University of Southern Indiana studying political science.
She “played lawyer” for a year before finding her hopes of working in constitutional law being “unrealistic” and decided to change directions all together.
“I worked in different things in public policy (such as) communications … and as time had gone on, the political scene became so aggressive, so divisive, scary basically,” Marie said. “...There was no room for dialogue anymore. … I was just exhausted from it all. I kind of got jaded from it.”
Marie was working in criminal justice reform toward the end of her former career, which was around the same time that she found comedy and improvisation.
“It started bringing joy into my life,” she said.
When Marie finally took her first improv class, she knew it was the right decision.
“...Within like 10 minutes, I was addicted to this,” she said.
Marie began to hone her skills at The Second City (SC) in Chicago and virtually with the Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) Theatre based in Los Angeles.
She also trained at The Pack Theater in Los Angeles and under Emmy-nominated writer Holly Wortell.
Being a part of these entities wasn’t intimidating for Marie, but was aware of the impact the names held.
“I think what made it a big deal is when you walk into the building, there’s something magical about it,” she said of SC. “They have the headshots of all the famous people who have come out of there. …You’re constantly aware of who’s been on that stage before — it’s (John) Belushi, it’s (Chris) Farley, it’s Amy Poehler.
“...It humbles you and also makes you want to go out there and kill it so badly, because you know who’s been here before and what they’ve done.”
Marie keeps up a busy schedule traveling to different parts of the country doing comedy, stand-up appearances, showcases, attending auditions and acting in films.
“There’s always stuff going on, which is a blessing and a curse at the same time,” she laughed.
It was when Marie was finishing up her last run at SC that she saw an opportunity posted from the Theatre Workshop of Owensboro looking for directors.
“I’d never done a stage play. I’d never acted in a stage play,” she said. “But something drew me to the experience of directing and I wanted to try it.”
Marie ended up meeting with Todd Reynolds, TWO’s executive director, who gave her the chance to direct the short “Grace Finds Kel” in 2022, which Marie enjoyed being able to use her coaching and teaching skills while also having the opportunity to learn from the performers.
She even stepped in to perform after one of the cast members fell ill just 48 hours before opening night, marking Marie’s stage debut in a theatre production.
The experience and the support Marie received at TWO made her want to get more involved.
“Everyone was just so nice and so welcoming that I wanted to keep doing things when I could down here,” she said.
Since then, Marie has hosted improv classes, served as the master of ceremonies for TWO’s Cabaret Night in December and was the assistant director for the entity’s production “A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol.”
Marie’s decision to work in the performing community in Owensboro has benefited everyone involved, including herself, such as being responsible for creating and communicating sound and lighting cues and more.
“It’s probably been a mutual learning experience for both the people I’ve directed and been around and vice versa,” she said. “...I’ve learned so much that goes on behind the scenes. … At Second City, we were very lucky to have the music directors that we did, and the lighting and (the) sound people; so we never needed to worry about … any sound cues, or lighting cues, music or anything …
“It was a learning curve that way.”
She also finds that her experience has been able to help performers with character development and bring the portrayals more life on stage, along with teaching comedic timing and physicality.
“A lot of times, actors are so used to just doing what the stage directions say,” she said. “They don’t always realize they have the liberties to actually do other physical things themselves.”
Since coming to Owensboro, Marie considers many of the people she’s worked with as family.
“I’ve been asked, ‘Well, why don’t you do stuff in this city or that city with theatre?’ she said, “and I’m like, ‘Why would I go anywhere else?’ I like the people here. I like the vibe here. This is where I found my people in terms of theatre here.”
Marie will be performing a stand-up set at The GhostLight Lounge on Saturday, Jan. 28, and will be teaching improv at TWO in March.
For more information about Marie and her upcoming projects, visit lindsaymarie.com.
