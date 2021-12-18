Dave Cox has gone from a driven athlete to an incarcerated meth addict to now a devoted Christian pastor who helps pull others out of the same darkness he once knew.
Seven years after being released from prison, where he spent time for major drug-related felonies, Cox, 50, is now employed as the ministry director at Friends of Sinners and the site and (addiction) recovery pastor at Pleasant Valley Community Church.
But Cox’s journey to redemption was years in the making.
Cox said he didn’t realize that his approach to life during his teenage years would later lead him down a dark path.
“Growing up, I was attracted to, driven by and motivated by praise and compliments — even if it meant for me to work for those compliments,” Cox said. “For example, cleaning up my bedroom or doing some chores outside; I wanted to do the best that I could do, so I could get praise from my parents. And then eventually, that went to praise from my coaches. I didn’t know it at the time but that was feeding an ego and pride inside myself that would later on be destructive for me.”
Cox was exposed to alcohol and illicit drugs as a minor while also working his way to becoming a star football player at Apollo High School in the late 1980s.
According to Cox, he was dubbed “an underdog” because of his smaller size and someone who would never start at the high school level much less have a chance at playing in college football.
“I look back at it now and I can see that it was God that gave me those gifts — the inner desire to push myself, the motivation, the drive,” said Cox, a 1989 AHS graduate. “But back then, I didn’t see it that way. I just took it as a challenge and I was going to make these people eat their words or I was going to prove them wrong.”
Cox said he used athletics and drugs to fill an emptiness inside him during his youth.
“I was looking to fill a void in my heart all my life,” Cox said. “...I was searching for the next thing to make me happy; the next thing to give me joy; the next thing of ‘well, everything will be alright when this happens’,” Cox said.
At age 15, Cox was introduced to crystal meth, which then was referred to as crank.
“That was a recreational part of my life starting in high school and going on through college,” he said.
After becoming a standout running back and defensive player at AHS, Cox went to Murray State University as a “preferred walk-on.”
By Christmas break of his freshman year at MSU, Cox was offered a full football scholarship. Midway through his sophomore season, Cox was the starting running back before converting to an all-American fullback.
Cox said he received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a minor in physics and went on to earn his teaching certification.
In 1995, Cox would take a job at Clarksville Northwest High School in Clarksville, Tennessee where he taught math and was an assistant football and track coach. He would become the head football coach there in 2001.
However, Cox said it was during that time that his first marriage failed and his life would go off the rails to the point that he lost everything.
“In 1998 when my wife left, I started drinking more and using meth a little more often,” Cox said. “Eventually, I got to the point where I was chemically dependent on the drug in order to function. …Don’t know how I was able to keep my job, really.”
But his reckless lifestyle would catch up with him.
“In 2002, my house burned down in Clarksville, Tennessee and it was a direct result of my addiction; I lost my job, also,” Cox said. “…I came back to Owensboro and I felt like I had lost everything. I felt like everything I worked for my entire life went up in smoke in 20 minutes.”
Despite losing his home, career and marriage, Cox said he didn’t give up his drug-addicted lifestyle.
“You would think that would be like a red flag and I would just quit all that stuff,” Cox said. “But it made me do the opposite. I ran to the stuff and that’s what my life consisted of….”
For Cox, his manufacturing of meth was about selling enough to feed his addiction.
“You pretty much used for free and made a little money to get some more,” Cox said. “I was a user at best. I wasn’t some kind of kingpin.”
In 2003, Cox came face-to-face with law enforcement for the first time over his drug habit.
According to Daviess County Detention records, Cox was charged with manufacturing meth, first-degree trafficking and four counts of possessing anhydrous ammonia.
“I had four or five active labs going on at the time they arrested me — and a lot of money, meth, baggies, scales, drug paraphernalia, precursors — ingredients to make meth,” Cox said. “And it was at my mom’s house and I thank God every day that she didn’t lose her house over that.”
After spending a week in jail, Cox would then go to a detox facility for nine months. However, he would be sentenced to 12 years in prison for his drug-related charges.
Cox would ultimately be sent to prison at Western Kentucky Correctional Complex — a medium security prison in Lyon County. Although he would be transferred around to other facilities, he would make parole October 2006.
By February 2007, Cox said he returned to his meth addiction that would again lead him into the arms of the law.
“I was on a three-year binge; I was using daily and hiding it from my fiancée,” Cox said. “On February 20, 2010, I got arrested again. …I had 12 years still over my head from 2003 that I was on parole for.”
According to Daviess County Detention records, Cox was charged with new crimes of manufacturing meth (second offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of anhydrous ammonia.
Facing more serious felonies, Cox said he was “completely broken,” “tired” and “desperate” when he made the decision that would change his life.
“That same day that I got arrested, in the holding cell of the police department on Ninth Street, I got rescued by Jesus Christ,” Cox said. “That was the day that he saved me; that was the day he started to mold me into the man he wanted me to be.”
And it was not long after that moment that Cox was introduced to Roger Chilton, founder of Friends of Sinners.
Cox said it was that relationship with Chilton and dedicating himself to his spiritual and physical well-being while in jail that set him free from a life of addiction.
Cox would end up being court ordered to Friends of Sinners — a faith-based treatment program — where he would spend more than two years before being sentenced again to prison.
This time he received 15 years.
“God made it perfectly clear that I was going in there for Him and for His glory; I was to go in on a mission, not just do a tent revival and go home, but live with these guys and show these guys what it is to be a Christian; what Jesus Christ looks like,” Cox said.
But out of the blue, the parole board released him in 2014 and he returned as a Friends of Sinners client.
And in 2015, he was able to move back in with his wife and children.
Since then, Cox hasn’t looked back and has dedicated himself to helping others fight addiction through the Christian faith.
“It’s just really, really powerful to see God’s hand on my life even before He saved me,” Cox said. “… ‘Cause we don’t set the bar at sobriety; we set the bar at salvation.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
