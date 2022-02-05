One day as I was driving home from work my wife asked me to stop by Dollar General and pick up some diced tomatoes. As I was checking out, a woman suddenly collapsed on the floor.
A bystander, who happened to be a nurse, quickly started caring for her and assessing her condition.
A man waiting in line helped her up and purchased her groceries. Another customer carried her groceries to the car. The nurse offered to give her a ride home until it became apparent the lady needed to go to the hospital.
An ambulance was called. The paramedics arrived and were extremely kind and quick to care for her. It was so encouraging and uplifting to see people work together to help someone in need.
The next morning I learned of looting in Muhlenberg County. People were actually stealing from the homes of other people who had devastating losses from the tornado.
How low can you go?
You don’t have to look far to see both tremendous good and tremendous bad. The war in our minds between cynicism and gratitude is real.
God gives us guidance in this battle in the book of Philippians, “if there is anything excellent or praiseworthy, dwell on these things.”
If I dwell on my Dollar General experience, I am encouraged. If I dwell on looters stealing from tornado ravaged families, I feel discouraged.
We aren’t supposed to ignore or deny evil, but we are called to dwell on the good.
The practice of dwelling on the good flows into your home and relationships as well.
A gratitude focus can infiltrate your marriage if you’ll look to see all the good in your spouse. Conversely, a negative focus will infect your marriage.
Gratitude doesn’t come naturally to most people — it must be cultivated. Below are 10 helpful ways to cultivate gratitude, worship, and praise in your life and marriage.
• Memorize Psalm 100:4: “Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise.”
• Read the book One Thousand Gifts by Anne Voskamp.
• Spend time with positive, uplifting people.
• Start every day by giving God thanks for the blessings of the day before.
• Keep a running gratitude list of everything you are thankful for about your spouse.
• Make sure you limit and/or fast from the news.
• Be very careful with social media — it can suck you into unhelpful and negative debates.
• Don’t follow negative public figures on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. Feeling good about our positions by listening to like-minded people demean others isn’t helpful or wise.
• Do nice things for people you don’t like. Scripture says “even pagans are good to those who are good to them.” What sets us apart as believers is how we treat those who are not good to us.
• Avoid negative talk. Heed the words of Ephesians 4:29, and don’t say anything unless it edifies or builds others up. Something may seem funny to you, but it can be rude and demeaning to someone else.
As believers, we are called to be part of the answer in a world filled with problems. With labor shortages, supply chain issues, sickness and death, it is apparent that workers are struggling at gas stations, restaurants, and many other establishments. Make a decision to stop complaining and instead be part of the solution.
• Instead of complaining about dirty establishments, help pick up trash.
• Instead of acting disgusted about slow service, encourage workers and tip generously.
• Instead of being impatient over long waits on the phone, be kind to the person when they finally answer.
• Instead of complaining about higher prices, give to those in need.
As believers, may our lives and marriages stand out. Bring good to the bad. Shine light in the darkness. Love your enemies.
If we want a better country, we all need to mobilize to make it better. Great churches and great nations are built on solid families, and the foundation of the family is marriage.
So, shore up the foundation and invest in your marriage. Join us at gracemarriageathome.com for an ongoing path of growth and investment. If you would like your church to have an ongoing marriage strategy, call us at 866-263-1052. We’d love to talk with you.
