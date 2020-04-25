“Humor is just another defense against the universe.”
So says Mel Brooks, American director, writer, actor, comedian, producer and composer, whose earliest film, “The Producers,” a brazen satirical comedy about Adolf Hitler, that, albeit controversial, became a smash hit for how it resonated with the human spirit. Brooks eventually turned it into a musical for Broadway, for which the show received an unprecedented 12 Tony awards.
Humor is a defense against the universe, he said.
Brooks isn’t the only one to create a comedy from the brutal and dehumanizing terror that we now know as the Holocaust.
“Life is Beautiful,” directed by and starring Roberto Benigni, is probably the most internationally recognized and acclaimed film of that genre. The script, the soundtrack, and the actors’ interpretations of the fascist regime and the horrors of human concentration camps in Italy during WW II, make it an unforgettable film, capable of making us laugh and cry and conveying the full breadth of all of human emotion.
The film is based on the book, “In the End, I Beat Hitler” by Rubino Romeo Salmoni, an Auschwitz survivor who narrates his experience.
On the evidence of what Brooks and Benigni proclaim, I believe that humor is mercifully and inextricably entangled with disaster. Each comedian conveys the role that humor plays in difficult times.
As a teenager, I suffered a school shooting and the death of a parent. Two close friends endured a similar series of tragedies. Together, we formed a kind of club, whose sole way of communicating about disaster was through humor. Our dark comedic interactions were a function of our grief and a mechanism for dealing with it. As young boys, we understood that we needed to laugh, because crying couldn’t be all there was.
In response to my own grief, I became a firefighter and EMT. Entering burning structures, responding to mass casualty incidents, cutting roofs off of cars, and performing CPR in the back of a moving vehicle were not common experiences of my peers in high school.
But to my fellow firefighters, the shock and sadness of what we experienced some days pulling out of Station 9 was so terrible, that sometimes, all we could do was laugh at ourselves — our fear, our sense of helplessness.
Think now of the memes circulating around the web. Many of them are hilarious.
How can we laugh in a time of pandemic?
Philosophers, religious scholars, and mental health experts all agree: how can we not?
As Duke University’s David Morgan, suggests, humor is a life line in dark, oppressive times because it allows those who laugh an alternative to mere helplessness. “Everything may be going to hell in a handbasket, but at least we can step momentarily outside of the chaos by laughing about it.”
One reason that humor provides this benefit is that those laughing discover they are not alone in their crisis.
Also, humor offers a certain kind of rising-up so that we can see things as they are and can do so in solidarity with those who are like-minded and like-experienced, which is better than being alone and nothing more than a victim of the situation.
Morgan writes, “As a kind of truth-telling, humor has an edge that reality itself cannot blunt. Humor may not deliver a robust community, but it promises that one is there, waiting for the opportunity to emerge when the tide shifts.”
Humor penetrates our feelings of helplessness and shines a light in the darkness. It upends the dominant power structure and promises that a new day will come. It tells the truth and reminds us that we are not alone.
What’s more, laughter is incredibly good medicine for the human mind and body. A good laugh has great short-term effects. It doesn’t just lighten your load mentally, it actually induces physical changes in your body. Laughter can stimulate many organs, activate and relieve your stress response, and soothe tension. Laughter can also stimulate circulation and aid muscle relaxation, both of which can help reduce some of the physical symptoms of stress.
Laughter isn’t just a quick fix, though. It’s also good for us for the long haul.
Laughter may improve your immune system, relieve pain, increase a sense of personal satisfaction, and improve our mood. Many people experience depression, sometimes due to chronic illnesses. Laughter can help lessen your depression and anxiety and may make you feel happier.
Like the jokes my friends Will, Daniel, and I would exchange, and the laughter that would reverberate in the rafters of the firehouse, not everyone understood. If you hadn’t lived through what we had, the humor could seem dark or inappropriate.
However, when you’d lost the world, laughter was sometimes all there was. And it made for a healthier coping style and a more peaceful life amid the darkness.
We are all suffering. Some of us more than others. And the memes and videos and jokes that have surfaced recently may not be your cup of tea.
But history has shown that laughter may be one of the only gifts we have that tells the bitter truth, comforts us in it, reminds us that we are not alone, and heals our mind and body all at the same time.
We are fighting against infectious disease in these odd and distanced days. The numbers are still going up, and loved ones are being lost. That is true. And it isn’t funny.
So we have to do what we can to infect one another with something that is, to punctuate the situation with a bit of joy through laughter. Though the circumstances are dire, we don’t always have to be desperately serious.
A good laugh feeds your brain, liberates you from emotions that wound, and escorts you into a room where, when the lights come on, we realize we were never really alone at all.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE Psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for six funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
