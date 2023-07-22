I was recently with a family on the morning they were burying their mother. An adult grandson described how a cardinal had awakened him at 5 a.m. that morning. It was a deliberate act.
Cardinals are recognized as being signs of the presence of one we love who has died. In my experience, God employs not only cardinals, but an array of animals, especially birds, as signs of His presence and of those who have passed on.
Mockingbirds have followed a friend from the day after his wife’s death. As he looks out his window each morning, mockingbirds often greet him. As he returns to a spot where he and his wife ate breakfast, mockingbirds await his coming and perch on his truck as he feeds them. In some way she is present.
A priest visiting from Wisconsin shared how after his mother’s death, a sand crane flew along his vehicle, a sign of her presence. He stopped the vehicle and wept.
Years ago I saw a Russian movie widely regarded as a classic, “The Cranes are Flying.” Produced in 1957, the film tells the story of a young couple who fall in love, and he is then sent to fight in WWII. She awaits for his return until she finally learns that he has fallen in the war. In her bleakest moment, a flock of cranes fly overhead — a sign of rebirth — that infuses her with hope.
Since then I have been on the lookout for the crane’s local counterpart, the heron. I normally see a lone heron along the edge of a lake, hunting for fish. But I also spy a heron flying over town. Its presence is magical.
Well before I saw the “The Cranes are Flying,” I attended a Jean Ritchie concert. Jean grew up in Perry County (Hazard), the youngest of 14 children. She popularized the mountain dulcimer and shared the Appalachian culture in which she was raised.
Jean had married, had two boys and was living in New York City. As she told them a bedtime story one night, they asked her: “Mommy, what’s the prettiest thing you ever saw?”
When Jean was 6 years old, she was lying under an apple tree on the family’s farm. A flock of bluebirds landed in the tree. She lay there and watched them until they flew away.
When she told her mother, her mother asked her: “Did you count the bluebirds to tell your fortune?” Jean replied: “No, I didn’t know how.” So her mother taught her a song to count the bluebirds and tell her fortune.
When Jean said, “I’ll go back out and wait for them to come again,” her mother told her, “Sometimes these things happen only once in your life.”
Every night for the next few weeks her boys asked her, “Mommy, what’s the prettiest thing you ever saw?” And together they wrote “The Bluebird Song.”
I have recorded the song on my YouTube channel (YouTube Father Ray Clark). In the chorus she counts the number of bluebirds and what it means. Since then I count bluebirds as they fly across my path. Here is a chorus Jean’s mother taught her:
Seven’s a secret that’s never been told.
Eight, a love letter with promises three,
Nine means your true love’s as true as can be.
The Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.