I was recently with a family on the morning they were burying their mother. An adult grandson described how a cardinal had awakened him at 5 a.m. that morning. It was a deliberate act.

Cardinals are recognized as being signs of the presence of one we love who has died. In my experience, God employs not only cardinals, but an array of animals, especially birds, as signs of His presence and of those who have passed on.

