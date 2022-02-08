Whitesville musician Lacy Jean came across playing music by chance when growing up on the west side of Owensboro.
“As far as growing up, (my family) was zero musical,” Jean said. “...I grew up in a non-musical household.”
As a student at Burns Middle School, Jean, now 46, found out about the school’s orchestra program that she was able to join without having prior experience.
“...I joined in seventh grade and …kind of randomly, I guess,” Jean said. “I always loved music, listening to music.”
She didn’t realize that the choice would spark what she aspired to do for the rest of her life.
“I would say, by the end of eighth grade … I knew this is what I wanted to do forever,” Jean said.
Jean said that her musical journey took off rather quickly, deciding to further her talents with other avenues in the music community by enrolling in Owensboro Symphony’s Cadet Orchestra before auditioning and earning a spot with the Youth Orchestra.
But Jean was enthusiastic about what other opportunities were around and became a member of the violin section of the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra while still retaining her spot in the Youth Orchestra, all when she was 15.
“It was crazy,” Jean said. “...I really had zero idea of what was normal because I wasn’t around it but I knew I seemed to be moving really fast.
“I can’t tell you if it’s talent or drive. I was driven. Maybe I was talented. I have no idea. But once I knew that this was it … it was no question that (this) was what I was gonna do.”
Jean admits that being part of OSO as a teenager and being surrounded by professionals between their 20s through their 70s was a “whole other ballgame.”
“...I can remember every second of my first rehearsal,” Jean said. “It was terrifying ….”
By the time she was 17, Jean was sharing the stage with country singer-songwriter John Denver for the grand opening of RiverPark Center.
“I remember that his guitar strap was a big fat leather strap that had ‘Peace’ emblazoned on the back,” Jean laughed. “...That was one of those shows where you’re like, ‘This is the best job. I made a great decision. How cool is this?’ ”
Soon, Jean found herself performing with other popular artists like Dionne Warwick.
After graduating from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1993, Jean continued to follow her passion when she enrolled at University of Louisville to study violin performance.
However, her stay was short-lived.
Jean dropped out her sophomore year and began performing with Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra before heading out to Florida for a year where she played with a number of orchestras in places such as Melbourne and Vero Beach, while still making trips to perform in Evansville and Owensboro.
“I wanted to take the gigs. I wanted the experience. I wanted the money,” Jean said. “...I got in when it was (based) on how you played.”
Jean continued to work as a full-time musician until 2009 while going through a divorce and becoming a single mother of three.
“I had no insurance, no anything, no nothing,” Jean said.
To provide security for her and her family, Jean enrolled in nursing school to begin working in the intensive care unit (ICU), all the while keeping the music alive with OSO and a new role with Orchestra Kentucky of Bowling Green, despite having to turn down some “unbelievable” gigs.
“It was probably the hardest part of my life,” Jean said. “You want to spend time with your kids. Part of playing professionally … is that you gotta keep your chops up. When you’re not doing shows, you’ve got to practice.”
However, Jean couldn’t avoid her true calling.
“(When you’re) working as a nurse, you just watch people die all the time,” Jean said. “...I just felt like it was now or never and life is so, so short. …It becomes very real how short life is.”
Even though she was in her late-30s and personally felt that it was too late to continue her music career, Jean had more support this time around, especially from her now-husband Joshua, her children and her fellow co-workers to do what she truly loved to do.
“I jumped,” Jean said. “I was like, ‘Life is short and I only got one.’ ”
The move paid off and Jean began expanding her repertoire outside of classical music by learning guitar, beginning to sing and playing different genres like Americana, blues, bluegrass, country and rock.
She also began playing shows as a solo artist, with her group Lacy Jean Trio and collaborating with other area musicians at venues like Bar Louie, CYO Brewery and Taproom and Ten O Six, with one of her first shows outside the classical realm being at Friday After 5 on her 40th birthday.
She also continued to receive opportunities to play with artists and groups like Air Supply, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Kenny Rogers and Three Dog Night.
“I don’t think a lot of people get to say they just jumped and it all just came,” Jean said. “And I say that not to brag but just because I’m so self-aware about it.”
But tough times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic had Jean stalled and caused her to reevaluate her plans once again.
“I lost all my gigs,” Jean said. “...It was the Great Depression of gigs.”
In December 2021, Jean decided to head back to the ICU to help patients while also making some sacrifices.
She left OSO after 29 seasons while still continuing to work with Orchestra Kentucky of Bowling Green. But she’s also teaming up with author and poet Ron Whitehead on projects together in Evansville and Louisville and Jean’s currently unreleased album.
Jean feels that she is now in a place where she is choosing opportunities based on things that pique her interests.
“None of them are about money anymore,” Jean said. “...I do the things that make me grow, things that make me happy …. Now, I’m doing exactly what I want.”
Though her journey has taken many different directions along the way, Jean notes why music is vital for her and why it keeps her going.
“It brings such a depth to your life,” Jean said. “It’s like the stuff that life is worth living for. …It can be a lifesaver and it has absolutely saved
my life ….”
