While relatively new to Owensboro, Alex Jorn is making a splash with her facets of performing in her new home.
Jorn described her parents as “theatre people,’’ with her father being Rich Jorn, executive director of RiverPark Center, who has had a number of experiences in his own career working in theatre throughout the country and working with stand-up comics such as Dane Cook and Pat Paulsen.
Originally born in Arkansas, 22-year-old Jorn and her family moved throughout the United States ranging from Massachusetts, Louisiana and New Hampshire before sticking around in Effingham, Illinois in her preteen years all the way up to high school graduation.
“I was very shy — well, I was and I wasn’t,” Jorn said. “I started off as a very outgoing kid, but I think for girls especially, it’s a little different than it is with boys when you’re outgoing and you’re new. So, I ended up starting out very, very shy. Theatre was a way for me to express myself and take up space without having to worry about being bullied for being myself.”
Jorn notes that humor helped make the transition easier when she would be in a new place, though she admits took some time to come out of her shell.
“Comedy was just something in my family. That’s how we deal with all of our problems (and) try to find the joke out of it,” Jorn said. “It sort of just helped me have a more positive outlook on life. If there’s something funny, (it’s) really not that bad of a situation no matter how bad it is.”
While she was involved with small theatre projects because of her parents’ background, Jorn got more involved in performing for relationship building purposes when she auditioned for a spot in a production of “A Christmas Story” in the sixth grade.
“It was sort of just a way to spend time with my dad,” Jorn said. “The first time I really auditioned for a play when he was working in Effingham and they had a community program there. So, I auditioned and there was one girl role and I knew that I wasn’t going to get it; so I said, ‘I’ll play a boy.’ So I got a role that way.”
Jorn portrayed Schwartz, the boy who “triple-dog-dares” Flick to stick his tongue to the frozen flagpole.
“... This was the first time that I really (went) after it,” Jorn said.
One year later, Jorn received her first starring role in another Christmas show and continued to follow her passions in acting and performing during her time at Effingham High School, landing the role of Annelle Dupuy-Desoto in “Steel Magnolias” her junior year, which seemed like a perfect casting choice and a pinnacle moment.
“I think I fit the role very well and I think it was the first time I felt like, ‘OK, this is something that I not only enjoy doing as a person, but I feel like it is right for me,’ ” Jorn said. “And also it was a funny role, so getting to hear people laugh is something that I really enjoy.”
Jorn headed off to Illinois State University and became more involved in comedy and improvisation when she auditioned and won a spot on ISU’s Improv Mafia, despite not having any experience with this form of theatre.
“I just kind of did it because it was very well known at Illinois State and in the college improv world,” Jorn said. “It was really the only opportunity I had to audition for something and get involved.”
Jorn also expanded her talents outside of school with the Effingham Performance Center as both a box office assistant and youth summer theatre camp instructor specializing in improvisation.
Jorn “fell in love” with improv and the craft of acting more, though she did have moments of getting disgruntled her senior year when classes were held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“That really took away a lot of things that I enjoyed,” Jorn said. “It was a lot of (me) in my bedroom, staring at myself in a webcam and everybody else has their mics and cameras off; so all you see is yourself …. As an actor and a performer and a person, I’m always looking for the reactions from the people …. I want to feel that environment and I want to be able to respond to that ….”
Since graduation, the spark has been reignited with Jorn’s current dual roles as the development assistant at RiverPark Center and event coordinator for The GhostLight Lounge, where Jorn won the latter’s first Comedy Open Mic Night in January, while also finding ways to incorporate her humor when hosting karaoke nights.
“I think anytime you can get a response from someone, it means that they’re listening to you and hearing what you’re saying,” Jorn said. “...With stand-up, I want people to laugh. I want to say things that make people have a reaction that’s positive and something they can relate to. And (it’s) the same with acting, too. I want it to be something that people can see and can see themselves in it ….”
Jorn admits that her stand-up material consists of things that she felt she couldn’t talk about before because they can be perceived as uncomfortable topics and felt ashamed to talk about — such as a woman’s “time of the month” and her first kiss experience.
“I think comedy … is a very male-dominated field so I like to talk about things that are very much women’s issues,” Jorn said.
However, getting the audience’s response through laughter has helped boost Jorn’s confidence.
Though Jorn has found a niche with stand-up comedy, she personally doesn’t watch a lot of it, electing to find humor from Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, “Saturday Night Live” and Seth Meyers’ stint as anchor on SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment.
“I guess the reason I don’t watch stand-up is because I find everyday life amusing,” Jorn said. “Just little things that I notice and see; that’s amusing to me.”
She’s also keen on the dark comedy found in television shows like “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which Jorn said the latter is “everything I want to be.”
“...I really like the sense of humor (in) both the show and the stand-up that she does … because … she does find things in her everyday life that are funny and makes commentary on that,” said Jorn about the Miriam “Midge” Maisel character played by Rachel Brosnaham. “She seems so confident and sure of herself, which is something that I aspire to be.”
While Jorn has been making a name for herself in the community and is branching out to other opportunities such as being cast as Henrietta Leavitt in Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s upcoming production of “Silent Sky,” she wants to give people a chance to share who they are, especially with The GhostLight Lounge.
“I feel like everyone deserves to be heard as a person and that is something I am very passionate about,” Jorn said. “I think a big thing that makes me want to do it is because, you know, if I can do it — maybe I can inspire someone else to do it.
“...I would love for (the lounge) to become a space where people want to come and perform because they feel like it’s an environment where they can test out different things. …More than anything, I want this to be a spot where people can feel comfortable to experiment and try new things and get to be a star, even if it’s just for one night.”
But Jorn’s continued devotion to her own work is all about finding ways to relate to others.
“I think it all comes down to connection, which I think connection is the most important part of life …,” Jorn said. “No matter if it’s just for a split second when you’re on stage and make somebody laugh and you share that moment together or if it’s like a relationship or a friendship …. I think on stage is where I feel the most comfortable to be myself …. I feel like those connections I make on stage with the audience, with the fellow actors, with the directors during that process — those connections feel the most authentic to me because that’s where I feel the most comfortable.”
