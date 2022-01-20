Social changes during the pandemic have made anxiety both real and more amplified throughout our lives.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that “between August 2020 and February 2021, the percentage of adults with recent symptoms of an anxiety or a depressive disorder increased from 36.4% to 41.5%, and the percentage of those reporting an unmet mental health care need increased from 9.2% to 11.7%.”
People recognize the impact anxiety has on them and are speaking up to find a solution.
A vital key in finding a solution is understanding how stress affects yourself and others. Maintaining self-awareness between the role we play and the stressors we deal with is critical to achieving a healthy balance throughout the constant changes we encounter in our lives. So, where do we start?
There are various self-help and stress management treatment options available to help with anxiety:
• Making small, positive changes in our everyday lives can significantly combat anxiety. Self-help stress management techniques can include making healthy food choices, adding or adjusting physical activity and improving sleep habits.
• Utilize mindfulness approaches, such as thorough self-reflection time, like faith-based devotional, meditation time or just being in nature by walking, gardening or exploring.
• Getting involved in activities that promote meeting and interacting with people outside of your routine has been found to positively impact anxiety and stress management. Community involvement through local churches or organizations that interest you requires you to reach out and ultimately change the dynamic of your outlook by perspective and routine. You’ll get the opportunity to connect with people and, by helping others through their issues in a positive way, in time will reduce your anxious feelings and negative thoughts.
Options are determined by the significance of anxiety’s impact on your life. For some, speaking with a counselor or talking with their doctor about medical treatment options is encouraged and beneficial.
The key to seeking any resolution is being proactive and understanding the importance of your self-determination, finding what works and making it a priority to achieve your desired outcome.
There is no limit to what we can do if we don’t limit ourselves in doing it.
Christa Flamion is an outpatient counselor at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.
