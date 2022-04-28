March was a difficult month for me.
To be honest, it was the hardest month of my career and maybe the hardest month of my life. Typically, I spend March celebrating Disability Awareness Month.
Puzzle Pieces along with three other local organizations host the Color Blast 5K, a fun run we have been doing for the last decade. We also launched a new fundraiser, Pennies for Puzzle Pieces, that had such overwhelming community support.
What I thought was going to be such a fun month, turned into long emotional days, full of difficult decisions, heartbreak and perpetual setbacks. I navigated medical issues with clients in our residential homes, often forced to advocate for my clients on their best plan of care.
I spent long nights in the emergency department or in a makeshift office at their hospital bedside.
I delivered devastating news to a family that we would no longer be able to serve their loved one. I have dealt with extreme staffing shortages due to the current employment crisis, with as many as 14 interviews failing to show up in one day.
The end of March came and I had to pause, catch my breath and remind myself of my “why,” my purpose.
What sets my soul on fire? What fuels me and gets me out of bed every day? What goal am I working toward every day? What impact do I want to make?
For me, that is Puzzle Pieces. It is creating a more inclusive community for individuals with intellectual disabilities like my brother. It’s giving an underserved, often forgotten, population opportunities for a meaningful life, whether that’s friendships, independence, or a fair chance at employment.
It is teaching my community to love and see the value in individuals with disabilities, allowing them to be as much a part of Owensboro as the next person.
Because I know the answers to those questions, I am able to take the difficult times, the knock-the-wind-out-of-me moments, and see those as blessings.
How? Because even the hard times are a part of my purpose. Those moments, just as much as the good ones, are a part of my journey and why I do what I do.
Growing up with my big brother, Nick, set the trajectory of my life.
I knew from kindergarten that I wanted to change my community for him.
But not everyone has that same experience. I encounter so many people, even working professionals that are decades into a career, that still haven’t found their “why.”
Does your purpose have to align with a cause like homelessness, domestic violence, education, etc.? Sure doesn’t.
I hear from moms who believe their purpose, by default, has to be their children.
I’m here to tell you, as a mom to two boys, it does not. I love my sons and they are a part of my “why,” but they aren’t the center of it.
Your purpose doesn’t have to be what feels good to everybody else or what you think others see in you. It’s what fuels you, what makes you wake up every day, ready to take on the world. It’s living a life that brings you joy.
Maybe that is a cause, or your family, or maybe it’s something new that has been stirring inside of you.
Sit with yourself. Reflect.
Invest the time in yourself to align your life around a purpose that fuels you.
Stop being scared or worried about other people’s opinions, permission or validation.
I am thankful that March is over. It seems fitting that signs of spring are popping up everywhere, reminding me that seasons are temporary and fresh starts are always on the horizon.
Do you need that reminder too? Are you ready to start new, moving forward into a new season more in tune to your purpose?
Just like the flowers blooming outside, make a step toward your own growth in this season.
It will make the rainy days, even the torrential downpours, easier to manage, and even allow you to see the blessings behind them.
Because even the storms aren’t as bad if you are aligned to your purpose.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
