If you’re not hearing as many fireworks in your neighborhood this Independence Day weekend, there might be a reason for it.
The American Pyrotechnics Association says the fireworks industry has experienced an overall 35% increase — if not more — in costs in 2022.
• Crumbl Cookies is coming to Gateway Commons.
But don’t get your taste buds ready just yet.
A spokesperson said this week, “This store is still in the early stages. Please check back in August and we should have more information for you” about when it will open.
• The Windy Hollow Biscuit House, 630 Emory Drive, is adding dinner hours on Friday and Saturday starting next week.
Hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. starting July 8.
The menu includes such things as catfish fiddlers.
• Looks like Oasis Tanning Salon, the city’s oldest, won’t be closing after all.
Dee Ann Rice announced on Facebook this week that Troy and Kara Schwartz have bought the business, renamed it The New Oasis Tanning Salon and are moving it to the former Big Lots location in Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center — next to the Don Moore dealerships on Frederica Street.
• NACS Research said last week that high gas prices are hurting sales at convenience stores.
The news release said 49% of all retailers said that customers who come inside the store are buying less compared to three months ago when gas prices were $1.50 a gallon lower.
• But here’s some good news.
AAA says the average price of gas nationally on Friday was $4.84.
The average in Kentucky was $4.55.
But in Owensboro it was $4.339.
One station in town was selling it for $4.20 on Friday and at least nine others were selling it for less than $4.30.
• TOP Data, a marketing research company, came up with a list of the best-selling fried chicken chains in each state.
It said Chick-fil-A was tops in 22 states, KFC in 11 states, Raising Cane’s in nine and Church’s in three.
Guess what was No. 1 in Kentucky.
Bojangles.
That’s hard to believe since the company’s website shows only nine restaurants in the state — and none in Louisville, Lexington or Owensboro.
• Speaking of things that are hard to believe — LawnStarter created a list of 2022’s Best BBQ Cities in America.
And we’re not on it.
St. Louis is listed as No. 1.
I call foul.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.