The Owensboro-based Firm Foundation Quartet was on the road performing more than 140 concerts a year in more than 35 states from 2001 to 2013.
And then, they stopped.
Saturday night, the Southern gospel quartet is coming together for a reunion show at 7 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 1220 Center St.
And for this version of the quartet, it’s the first time they’ve been together since 2010.
Steve Bridgmon, who started the group in 2001 and then moved into inspirational country music as a solo artist five years ago, said it’s going to be good performing with Anthony Davis, Josh Teasley and Josh Brown again.
Jamie Lawrence will be on piano.
“I’m on the road 150 days a year,” Bridgmon said. “But COVID changed a lot of things. I lost my dad and my sister last year. I thought this reunion might be good for the soul. People still love this kind of music.”
Bridgmon said he auditioned for a gospel group in 2001.
“But they said my voice didn’t have the high end they wanted.” he said. “They did say that I had a good voice for singing lead. So, I started reaching out to other guys to form our own group.”
Then, an insurance company in town “asked if we wanted to represent Daviess County at the state fair that year,” Bridgmon said. “We went and we won. We were the first local group to win the quartet title since 1949.”
That state championship “put us on a different plane,” he said. “It gave us a boost. We booked our whole year that night. That win led to performances in 35 states and on gospel cruises. We were weekend warriors for a long time.”
But everything eventually ends.
“We did very well on the national stage for several years,” Bridgmon said. “We did an album in 2009 that had a Top 25 song on it. But the demographics for Southern gospel were changing. The audience was mostly older people.”
The quartet stopped performing in 2013, he said.
“But we sang together at Friday After 5 once a year,” Bridgmon said. “We had a lot of personnel changes. It was like a revolving door at times. There were probably 20 people in the quartet through the years.”
Last Friday, he said, “We sang at Friday After 5 with the original group. These are the younger guys this weekend.”
Bridgmon said, “We have people coming from Michigan, Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana and maybe some other places for the performance.”
He said he sang at Christ Community Church about a month ago.
“It was a nice size and I asked if they would host us,” Bridgmon said. “They said they would. It’s going to be great. We rehearse for the first time Friday night.”
Then, on Sunday, the Firm Foundation heads for Morgantown for a final — for now — performance at Richland Baptist Church.
