When First Baptist Church introduced Connect Camp last year, it witnessed the potential to include more children and churches in the community.
But prior to this year’s week-long event in July, First Baptist will host a Connect Camp rally at 6 p.m. April 11 for the public, community organizations and churches to hear information about the camp and how to become involved.
Brad Winter, who oversees community engagement and activities for First Baptist Church, said Connect Camp is a ministry headquartered out of Watkinsville, Georgia, that partners with churches around the country for the summer faith-based camp.
At the upcoming rally, Winter said attendees will hear from Gabe Norris, Connect Camp’s vice president, who will travel to Owensboro to give the presentation.
“The event here is for finding ways for people to partner with us through marketing, through volunteering, through giving of scholarships and for those who are wanting scholarships,” said Winter, adding that there will be a taco bar for those who attend the rally.
The camp will be held July 25-29 at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The age range for the camp is for children who have completed kindergarten through the completion of fifth grade.
“What I tell people is that Connect Camp is like VBS on steroids,” Winter said.
Along with worship time, Winter said the camp includes activity stations such as a science lab, basketball, archery, crafts, flag football and a man cave.
“Last year, we did a smaller model, and we only had six stations to pick from,” he said. “We’re actually going to have 19 different stations this year. So the cool thing is that parents, whose kids went last year, are telling me their kids are still talking about it.”
According to Winter, the first camp drew 215 children, but this year’s goal is 300.
There is a $239 fee per camper with discounts for families with multiple children.
Winter said he doesn’t want cost to be a barrier, so there will be scholarships available through an application process. The goal is to raise $45,000 for scholarships.
“I’m really focused on the scholarships, because when I was a kid there was no way I was going to a camp for this much; so I’ve been really passionate about finding those willing to give a scholarship; the biggest part of our budget is scholarships,” Winter said. “I want to make sure every kid who wants to come there’s not a question or doubt that they can afford it.”
Along with First Baptist, Whitesville Baptist, Walnut Memorial Baptist and Bridgepointe Church are part of the local leadership team.
The Connect Camp ministry also provides its own staffers who run the camp and provide the security for the children during the camp.
“It’s an opportunity for us as a church to reach those in our community for Jesus,” Winter said. “What a better way to say, ‘Hey, come bring your kid from 8 to 5 — let them be worn out and hear about Jesus all week long.’ ”
Anyone who plans on attending the rally is asked to RSVP by emailing Winter at BWinter@fbcowb.org.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.