When First Christian Church at 700 J.R. Miller Blvd. was destroyed by a fire on March 18, 2013, church leaders could have taken the insurance settlement and spent every cent on rebuilding. But they had a different idea.
The church rebuilt, but the congregation was able to retain a portion of the money, and they decided that money could best be used helping the community. With additional donations from the congregation, the church created the “Legacy Fund.”
In the first few years, the church made about $45,000 in contributions to local organizations and nonprofits, including to the International Center and Owensboro Community & Technical College.
When the congregation of Century Christian Church combined with First Christian, they co-mingled their money in the Legacy Fund, which nearly doubled the donations the church was able to make to nonprofits.
“We give away $80,000 to $85,000 a year now,” said The Rev. Chris Michael, the church’s senior minister.
The former members of Century Christian Church “have continued the legacy of their church” by building the strength of the Legacy Fund, Michael said.
Most Legacy Fund donations don’t get much publicity because the fund committee makes their contributions without a lot of fanfare. But that doesn’t mean the donations go unnoticed.
This year, one of the organizations the church helped support was the Goodfellows Club. The church gave a $10,000 contribution from the Legacy Fund to Goodfellows, which pushes Goodfellows a step closer to its $200,000 fundraising goal.
“We think Goodfellows does great work,” Michael said. The church’s Legacy Fund committee “were very willing to help.”
Goodfellows makes a big splash around Christmastime, with the organization receiving a lot of publicity for its annual Christmas Party for children and for the Roll Call fundraising effort. But the most important work Goodfellows does happens before and after Christmas — during the school year.
Goodfellows works quietly to provide school children in need with winter coats, new shoes and new, fitting clothes. The work Goodfellows does is important because it helps students be warm, comfortable and ready to learn at school. The organization also pays for emergency dental care for kids.
Goodfellows couldn’t do what it does without the hundreds of local residents who make donations each year during Roll Call. Goodfellows also is able to keep working because businesses, civic groups and churches like First Christian Church provide support.
Michael said the church’s Legacy Fund Board is not sitting on the money waiting for organizations to come to them for help.
“They send out dozens of letters to every kind of social service group and ask, ‘Can we help you?’ ” Michael said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301.
