Disciples Women’s Ministry of First Christian Church will resume Lenten devotionals each Tuesday at noon from Feb. 28 through March 28.
The series “Encounters with Jesus: Empowered” will feature devotional messages by the following speakers: Pam Woodward, the Rev. Bonnie Brown, Brian Belcher, Candance Brake and Chris Gaddis.
