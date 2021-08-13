This weekend’s Owensboro Air Show will be “one of the Top 10 air shows in the country this year.”
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said that is partly because of the lineup headlined by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and partly because several large air shows were canceled earlier this year by the coronavirus pandemic.
This weekend should also see Owensboro’s largest crowds since 2018, when the Angels were here.
That crowd was estimated at more than 70,000.
The Angels drew more than 40,000 when they were here in 1991.
Ross said he expects at least 70,000 people to see them this year “and probably more. Other air shows this year have seen record attendance.”
The F-16 Viper Demo Team had to cancel its appearance earlier this week.
But Ross said, “The F-22 Raptor, which will be here, is hands down the best fighter aircraft in the world. None of its parts can be exported to other countries.”
The fighter plane has a maximum speed of 1,500 mph — 2.25 times the speed of sound.
Ross said Chuck Aaron, who will be flying his Red Bull helicopter, was the first person licensed for helicopter aerobatics.
“He’s worked in movies doing helicopter aerobatics,” Ross said. “He’s said this is his last show.”
But Aaron, 72, said that in 2015, too.
Also performing this weekend are the Special Operations Command Parachute Demo team, Kevin Coleman in his Extra 300 SHP, Michael Wiskus with Lucas Oil Airshows, a C-17 Globemaster, Larry Labriola in his L-39 Albatros, a World War I era Curtiss Jenny, Redline Airshows, a T-38 Talon supersonic trainer, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber and The Army Aviation Heritage Sky Soldiers.
Activities begin at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
Three years ago, a record 11,000-plus people came to the airport to see the static display of aircraft — and aerial performances by some of them.
At 5:30 p.m., the line of cars headed into the airport stretched from Carter Road to the airport, bumper-to-bumper and barely moving.
The roughly one-mile journey took nearly 30 minutes.
And cars were parked all the way back to Shifley Park, more than half a mile from the airport.
Ross said this year will likely see as many or more people trying to get into the airport.
“Get there early,” he said. “Gates open at 4 p.m. and the parking lot will fill quickly.”
There’s a $5 charge at the airport, but Saturday and Sunday shows along the downtown riverfront are free.
Children 10 and under and all veterans, first responders and medical personnel will all be admitted free at the airport.
Angels meet and greet
The Blue Angels are slated to do a meet and greet beside one of their jets from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Fireworks will close the night’s activities around 8:30 p.m.
The air show downtown is scheduled from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Rides will be available in the B-25 Mitchell Bomber, a UH-1 Huey helicopter and an AH-1 Cobra helicopter Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the airport.
Prices range from $100 to $595.
The rides will be available from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Glover H. Cary Bridge will be closed several times this weekend.
On Saturday, there’s a 5K and a 10K Bridge Run starting downtown at 7:15 a.m.
Both groups will cross the bridge.
From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the bridge will be open to people walking and biking on Bridge Day.
Ross said, “We start working with the military two years in advance to schedule aircraft for the air show.”
Next year’s performers will be announced later.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
