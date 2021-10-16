Ten fingers. Ten toes. And, yes, a tiny button nose.
My granddaughter was born last week and I am totally smitten. People told me. They tried to explain it. But how can you explain what can only be experienced? Holding your first grandchild.
My world is better because she is in it.
As I sat in the waiting room and saw her picture, fresh tears flowed. A wonderful sense of awe wrapped around my heart. Life will never be the same. This little pink person has changed everything.
These last few days have been both joyous and challenging. My daughter is known as the warrior in our family and even sports a small tattoo displaying the word.
Several years ago, she experienced a significant health scare. The LORD brought her through it and she is stronger because of it. After delivering her daughter, she had another health scare, a rare, yet potentially dangerous one.
The LORD again brought her through it. Her strength and faith cause me to pause and reflect upon my own. She inspires me daily.
My daughter is already a wonderful mother. I look at her now, loving on her baby, and words fail to adequately express how very grateful and blessed we are.
God’s people prayed. They interceded for another and a precarious situation turned around quickly. Monitors showed normal numbers again.
Doctors gave encouraging updates. Mother and baby were moved into a regular room and settled into getting acquainted. New daddy, new grandparents, aunts, uncles, and friends breathed a sigh of relief and praised God.
As much as I love my own children, and now my precious grandchild, I know God loves them more. I even know He loved them first because His Word tells us in Psalm 139, “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.”
We live every day in the shadow of His grace and mercy. Never is it so apparent than when difficulties arise and our faith is tested. He recognizes our weaknesses. He understands our fears. He loves us through them. He loves us in spite of them. He loves us because of them.
He loves us. Period.
I will relish the days ahead and the joys that come with my new role as a grandma. Life’s journey and all the twists and turns which make up our days and years are by God’s design.
I cannot imagine the journey without Him. He alone is my Rock and my Refuge. To rest in the shadow of His wings brings peace such that the world can never offer.
As my daughter and son-in-law start down the path of parenting, I know, that because they love Jesus, they will share Jesus with their little girl. She will hear His name often because her mommy and daddy pray.
She will hear His name because they praise. My son-in-law is known to spontaneously break into song around the house!
She will hear His name because they have experienced God’s faithfulness. They are acutely aware of how big their God is and how very abundant His love is.
And they will raise baby girl to live in the shadow of His grace and mercy because that is where they live.
