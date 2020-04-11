On Easter Sunday morning, the First Presbyterian Church congregation will incorporate a folk ceremony called the flowering of the cross into their worship service. Members will bring flowers and greenery to decorate a cross that has been raised in the church yard. The flowering of the cross represents the transition from Good Friday to Easter, from meditation on Jesus’ death to joyful celebration of his resurrection. The ceremony transforms a barren cross, a reminder of Jesus’ death, into an Easter symbol. Covered with fresh, living flowers, the cross serves not only as an emblem of Jesus’ resurrection but also of the continuing presence of Christ among today’s Christians.
Instructions to stay safe:
1. First Presbyterian members are encouraged to bring flowers between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Easter morning.
2. Please don’t get out of your car. There will be a table at the end of the drive on Clinton Street, and another one on the left side after you pull through the portico.
3. You should be able to just place your flowers on the table through the window of your car. Someone will be there if you need assistance.
4. Everyone will be happy to see each other, but please do not engage in long conversations so that the cars can drive by in an efficient way.
5. Wear masks if you have them.
6. A church couple will assemble the flowers
Later in the day, drive by to see the cross that symbolizes the new life, hope, and beauty which Easter brings.
