The first year for small businesses is often the most telling, and Gramps Coffee & Donuts at 333 Frederica St. has found a successful recipe since opening in July 2021.
According to co-owner Amy Gilmore, the response from customers since Gramps opened its doors has been exceptional.
“We’re just amazed and so thrilled that we’ve been open a year,” she said, “and we appreciate the support that everyone in Owensboro has given us.”
Much of that support has come by way of word of mouth, whether that’s through social media or satisfied customers sharing their reviews with friends.
“That has really played a big role in people finding out about us,” Gilmore added. “People will come in, and they’ll share on social media that they were here, or they’ll post pictures.
“It amazes me that people are so excited about our donuts that they share and post pictures about it, and they tell their friends and other people to come. That’s very flattering.”
Gilmore admitted that she and her husband, Greg, didn’t know what to anticipate when they first opened. Amy had always wanted to start a bakery, and when Greg’s father, Dennis — Gramps himself — battled through a bout with cancer a few years ago, they didn’t want to wait any longer to start a business. Dennis’ love for always hanging out in coffee shops was a major inspiration, and so the idea was born.
Since then, they’ve turned selling coffee and donuts into a triumph.
“We didn’t really know what to expect before we opened, but then we were blown away by how well-received we’ve been,” Amy Gilmore said. “That’s been a pleasant surprise, how many people have been excited to see us and come into the shop and continue to come in.”
The mix of good coffee, unique donuts and a warm, inviting environment is what Gilmore believes keeps bringing customers back.
“I feel like we have a top-notch coffee,” she said. “We use Onyx Coffee Lab, which is a well-awarded coffee roaster. And then our atmosphere, people feel welcome, and they know we’re happy to see them. That part makes people come back. And, of course, everybody likes to have a treat, that’s the other aspect of it. Why not sit, have a cup of coffee and enjoy a treat?
“We have something that’s a little bit different than other places.”
In addition to a variety of coffee drinks and teas, Gramps offers six staple donuts each day, including the Back In My Day with original glaze, and regularly rotate in specialty and seasonal donuts. During the International Bar-B-Q Festival, for example, the store sold barbecue sliders on donuts.
The first year of business brought in customers of all kinds, Gilmore said, and she hopes to see the trend continue.
“Some customers come in and work here, or when college is in session students will come between classes,” she said. “We get a lot of people who are visiting town, because the hotels downtown give us a lot of business. People always want to catch up with friends here, and we also have our regulars. We have a really good mix.
“We get people from all over the country and world in the shop every week.”
