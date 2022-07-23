Gramps Coffee & Donuts

Ami Gilmore holds a tray of “Back in my Day” plain glazed and “Cookie Monster” cookies and cream donuts Wednesday at Gramps Coffee & Donuts in Owensboro.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The first year for small businesses is often the most telling, and Gramps Coffee & Donuts at 333 Frederica St. has found a successful recipe since opening in July 2021.

According to co-owner Amy Gilmore, the response from customers since Gramps opened its doors has been exceptional.

