According to a study conducted by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE), analysis of Medicare data and county vaccination rates indicates that COVID-19 vaccinations are associated with reductions in infections, hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus among Medicare beneficiaries.
Research shows that from January to May, COVID-19 infections were reduced by approximately 265,000 cases, hospitalizations by 107,000 and deaths by 39,000 for the full Medicare population of 62.7 million people.
ASPE advises the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services on policy development in health, disability, human services, data and science; and provides advice and analysis on economic policy.
The study was conducted by using a combination of Medicare claims and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data on county-level vaccination rates.
Based on the results, ASPE estimated the net reduction in infections, hospitalizations and deaths among beneficiaries associated with the first five months of the U.S.’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.
For the risk of COVID-19 infection, a 10% increase in vaccination rate among those ages 65 and older was associated with an 11% decrease for likelihood of COVID-19 infection.
Hospitalizations were estimated to be reduced by about 11% per a 10% increase in vaccination rates for individuals ages 18 to 64, and fatalities reduced by an estimated 12% among the same age demographic of Medicare beneficiaries infected with COVID-19.
Overall, the study shows an estimated 18% reduction in COVID-19 infections, 21% reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations and 22% reduction in COVID-19 deaths.
“Without the introduction of vaccines, there would (be) many more COVID-19 infections among Medicare beneficiaries,” the study stated. “The initial roll-out of vaccinations from January-May flattened the curve of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.”
According to Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton, most cases, hospitalizations and fatalities seen in the state have been in individuals who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Since March, in Kentucky, he said, 86% of COVID-19 cases, 92% of hospitalizations and 85% of deaths were in individuals not fully vaccinated.
Brian Hamby, Owensboro Health director of marketing, said that although the hospital is still seeing peak numbers of COVID-19 patients at OH Regional Hospital, with the number of daily patients having remained in the 50s to 60s throughout the past several weeks, an increased vaccination rate in the community “may be preventing those numbers from climbing even higher.”
Additionally, since the vaccination rate has increased in the community significantly in the past two months during the Delta variant surge, he said it could also take several weeks following an initial vaccine dose for an individual to reach peak immunity.
“The recent uptick (in vaccinations) makes us optimistic that the hospitalizations will start to decline in the months ahead,” he said.
Since June 1, the vaccination rate for Daviess County increased nearly 15%, from 40.43% of the county population reported by GRDHD at the beginning of June to 54.47% reported Tuesday.
Overall, the ASPE study finds that vaccines are highly-effective in combating COVID-19.
“Initial increases in vaccination rates are likely very effective, and even a modest increase in vaccination rates has a large payoff,” the study stated.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
